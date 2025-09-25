DS is aiming to substantially increase its sales volumes with its new product line-up in Europe - and remains firmly committed to selling cars in the UK.

Speaking to journalists following a dealer conference in the UK today, the French premium brand's recently appointed CEO, Xavier Peugeot, said that as DS introduces its second-generation line-up, it's aiming to achieve a steady trajectory of growth and become a more viable volume player in the European market.

Peugeot acknowledged that sales were down last year but said DS views 2024 and 2025 as "transition years" during which it has renewed its line-up and refreshed its brand image with an eye to achieving growth in the years beyond.

"I think it was a positive start, demonstrating the potential of this success story," he said. "Then we went to a second wave with less product launches, which is the stage we faced in the last three to four years, with an impact on our volume."

Going forward, DS will avoid having such long pauses between new car launches, with the new No8 flagship crossover and No4 hatchback – both due in the coming months – serving as spearheads for the brand's new era.

"I believe that we are now in a position to recapitalise on this success story, based on the launch of these new products", Peugeot said, referring to the No8, No4 hatchback and incoming No7 SUV.

With this new product line-up – set to be further renewed in around 2027 with the arrival of a replacement for the DS 3 supermini – DS has it eyes firmly set on achieving higher sales volumes.

Peugeot said "maximum has to become minimum", meaning that the brand's previous best yearly performance – around 55,000 sales – must now become the baseline.