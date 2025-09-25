BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: DS goes for growth in Europe and UK with new line-up
UP NEXT
New Peugeot concept to preview next 208's square steering wheel

DS goes for growth in Europe and UK with new line-up

No4 hatchback and No8 crossover mark start of a new era for the French premium brand

Felix Page
News
4 mins read
25 September 2025

DS is aiming to substantially increase its sales volumes with its new product line-up in Europe - and remains firmly committed to selling cars in the UK.

Speaking to journalists following a dealer conference in the UK today, the French premium brand's recently appointed CEO, Xavier Peugeot, said that as DS introduces its second-generation line-up, it's aiming to achieve a steady trajectory of growth and become a more viable volume player in the European market.

Peugeot acknowledged that sales were down last year but said DS views 2024 and 2025 as "transition years" during which it has renewed its line-up and refreshed its brand image with an eye to achieving growth in the years beyond.

"I think it was a positive start, demonstrating the potential of this success story," he said. "Then we went to a second wave with less product launches, which is the stage we faced in the last three to four years, with an impact on our volume."

Going forward, DS will avoid having such long pauses between new car launches, with the new No8 flagship crossover and No4 hatchback – both due in the coming months – serving as spearheads for the brand's new era.

DS No4

"I believe that we are now in a position to recapitalise on this success story, based on the launch of these new products", Peugeot said, referring to the No8, No4 hatchback and incoming No7 SUV.

With this new product line-up – set to be further renewed in around 2027 with the arrival of a replacement for the DS 3 supermini – DS has it eyes firmly set on achieving higher sales volumes.

Peugeot said "maximum has to become minimum", meaning that the brand's previous best yearly performance – around 55,000 sales – must now become the baseline.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R

View all car reviews

Back to top

He refused to give a specific target figure, saying: "If I was to tell you that I would like to go triple or four times higher in terms of volume, you would tell me it's a crazy dream!"

Crucial to achieving this increase in footprint is ensuring that "all the signals which are given by the brand are aligned, coherent and consistent", said Peugeot.

He said his key focus areas for DS – having now been in the CEO chair for eight months – are "quality, which has to be at the top level for the credibility of a premium brand", and "the consistency and coherence of our messages".

Peugeot said he views DS as a "success story" and pointed to its unique status as a relatively new marque (at 10 years old) with a heritage and legacy that stretches back 70 years - to the launch of the original Citroën DS, the car that inspired the positioning, design and dynamic character of the new No8.

Citroen DS

He acknowledged that there are "rumours" around DS's ongoing positioning in the Stellantis portfolio, given previous group CEO Carlos Tavares's suggestion that low-performing brands could be axed or sold off, but said this scenario is firmly "not on the table".

"DS is a profitable brand. It feeds the Stellantis group positively," he said, emphasising the renewed importance of a premium offering for car makers.

Advertisement
Back to top

"We understand the question, due to the level of competitiveness in the market. But if the question were to come, I don't think we should consider one single scenario about it. And the reason is simple: premium represents 25% of the volume in Europe and nearly 40% of the profits for a car manufacturer.

"So should we immediately stop a brand bringing profitable results to the company in a premium segment, which is impactful for the car market, with some competitors pushing their premium brands as an asset for the company?"

Peugeot pointed to the upcoming wave of new products as a statement of Stellantis's commitment to DS's future - and said this applies similarly in the UK, where the brand has hitherto sold in extremely low volumes, relative to its main competitors.

"We expect to sell the No8, No4 and No7 in the UK, which means that we trust in the future for DS in the UK," he said. "But of course we also need to provide some volumes."

Peugeot doesn't believe "a premium brand is only to be considered through volumes" but said a certain number of cars must be sold to ensure the dealer network remains profitable, so "the coming launches will be key to ensuring the success of DS in the UK".

Importantly, noted the brand's UK MD Jules Tilstone: "The UK market is changing, and retailers have told us that the auto-renewal with a German premium brand is not there as it has been in the past.

"The pitch is moving: the market share from the top three German brands is down two and a half points, newcomers are cutting through. So the dynamic is changing in the UK market, and we're here to take full advantage of that."

However, Tilstone acknowledged that "we've got a job to do" in terms of boosting brand recognition and "we haven't solved that yet".

"Getting DS on the shopping list is a job still to be done," he said, pointing to the No8 as a "catalyst" for achieving that, with the EV's 466-mile maximum range far outstretching most rivals'.

"Range is king," he said. "When you're talking about 466 miles, you can forget about worries over public charging. Suddenly we've got a car that you can plug in at home and you never have to go to a fuel station or charging station again."

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Audi A8 2010-2017 cars for sale

 Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr LWB
2016
£20,495
32,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 Executive SE Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2010
£5,650
133,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£13,990
79,261miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TFSI V6 SE Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 4dr
2013
£12,995
75,082miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 SE Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£12,975
73,996miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£12,990
86,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 Black Edition Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£18,990
65,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£14,950
65,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A8 3.0 TDI V6 SE Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr LWB
2015
£9,975
155,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 158 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
8
Used Tesla Model Y 2021-2024 review
kia ev4 base line blue flame dynamic hires 003
Kia EV4
Kia EV4
Honda Civic R fronttracking
Honda Civic Type R
8
Honda Civic Type R

View all car reviews