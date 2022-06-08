DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review

We drove the E-Tense 225, a plug-in hybrid powertrain that is as smooth and powerful as in other applications, and at an official 35 miles (or about mid-20s in the real world) its pure-electric range is on par with the competition.

There is plenty else to like about the DS4. It plays the comfort card well – mostly. Our test car had adaptive dampers with three settings. Comfort modes offers one of the softest long-wave rides you’ll find in a hatchback and even sport is still very pliant indeed. Being a modern car with big alloy wheels, though, it still can’t perfectly cocoon you from pothole impacts, despite the supposed ability of the 'ActiveScan' suspension to prime the suspension for upcoming potholes.

The latest generation of DSs are defiantly unsporty, with lots of body roll and light steering, but given the ride comfort stacks up, that’s absolutely fine.

The DS4’s cabin is also nicely hushed on the motorway and the materials feel at least up to par with the Germans. The design and lay-out make the DS4 a more special place to be than the sometimes-austere Germans, though it could do with a dash of colour, as most trims are very dark.