Back in the gloomy days of Covid lockdowns, when most of our exposure to car company executives came courtesy of Skype or Zoom, we would occasionally be invited to fire up our laptops and join then Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths on a digitally imagined Spanish island to hear what he and his Cupra ‘rock stars’ had been working on lately.

There would be announcements about festival partnerships, tie-ups with fashion designers I’d never heard of and lots of chat about the metaverse.

The messaging could sometimes be a little hard to follow – not least because it seemed quite at odds with Cupra’s billing as, you know, a car manufacturer.

Here was a brand that started life as Seat’s sporting subdivision, then was hived off and quickly fleshed out with a line-up of generally decent warmed-up family cars – and which then started to present itself as a millennial-flavoured lifestyle brand-cum-fashion house.

It all felt like something of a distraction from its core products, which was frustrating because, by and large, they’re pretty good – and some of them don’t get the roaring public acclaim that they merit.

Take the top-rung Leon estate we have here, for example. Essentially a Volkswagen Golf R with a healthy injection of Catalonian charisma, it’s a four-wheel-drive, 328bhp fast family wagon with off-the-mark pace to rival the fastest BMW Z4, more boot space than a 5 Series Touring and a start price that undercuts even the most basic version of the Audi A5.

A compelling spread of attributes, you will no doubt agree. So why aren’t we all dancing in the streets in celebration of its very existence? Why is it not hailed in the same reverential tones as the Mazda MX-5 or Ford Fiesta ST?