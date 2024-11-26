The interior remains luxuriously trimmed and oh-so comfortable but given the technology advancements elsewhere keeping the exact same interior architecture is a missed opportunity, and the Flying Spur does feel dated in its design next to the newest Mercedes-Benz and BMW premium models.

Given the Flying Spur Speed has a good few years of service in it ahead, that’s a concern, even more so as Bentley typically updates its models less frequently than the industry norm.

There are simply no major differences between the previous Flying Spur and this new version, save for some new trim options that feel like the kind that are introduced with model year updates, such as dark chrome and some new quilted leather trim.

It’s a good job there starting position is so strong, for it remains a nice interior to sit in and use. While a central 12.3in touchscreen that can rotate away out of view does plenty of the heavy lifting (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature), there are lots of physical switches retained on the centre console for the likes of the heating and ventilation as well as key shortcut buttons beneath the screen itself.

Two different rear cabin configurations are offered: a two-seater with a large rear centre console between the rear passengers or what Bentley calls a 2+1 seating configuration, with two large rear seats and a smaller central one you wouldn’t want to sit in for anything other than short journeys.

The 20-way adjustable seats have an optional ‘wellness function’ that are claimed to reduce fatigue by heating and cooling, and lightly altering your posture in an active way, all with the goal of reducing fatigue. It’s hard to say if they work or not given the seat is comfortable anyway, but even after hundreds of miles behind the wheel you do feel refreshed. It’s a supremely comfortable car for sure.

Rear legroom is excellent and the rear cabin remains a nice place to be.