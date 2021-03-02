Audi E-tron GT 2021 UK review

The new Audi E-tron GT Quattro shares a lot of underpinnings with the Porsche Taycan. You may already know this. Just how different can it feel to the Taycan, a car we like a great deal? It certainly has its own distinct appearance. This striking four-door saloon is the E-tron GT Quattro. On Audi’s numerical power output scale it’s a ‘60’, though it doesn’t appear to be badged as such anywhere but on Audi’s online configurator. There is a faster version too, for which you should click here.

Whatever its power it’s a big five-seater, at 4.99m long the same length as an Audi A6 but wider and much lower. Which, to my eyes, makes it look rather spectacular.

The underpinnings are the telling thing, though, and they’re Volkswagen Group’s J1 platform, which is also beneath the Porsche Taycan. As in, they’re really, really the same as the Porsche Taycan, down to wheelbase, battery size, motor positions and some outputs. There’s much more shared than most internally combusted cars from different brands on the same platform.

As with the Porsche, then, there’s a 93.4kWh total capacity battery with a 83.7kWh usable section, making a 298-mile range. One motor at the rear, another at the front, four-wheel drive and a two-speed gearbox for the rear only, which is rarely used (launch control and the most dynamic modes only).

The front motor has a 235bhp max output while the rear motor makes a maximum of 429bhp, but you can’t just add those to get the combined output. It never reaches them together, and then it only makes its maximum power for 2.5sec during a launch control start.

So the short of it is that it makes 469bhp, or 523bhp for a couple of seconds in specific conditions. That puts this 60 at the same output as a Taycan 4S.