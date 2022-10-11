Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive

Crossover is a mixed bag in basic trim. How about at the other end of the spectrum?
11 October 2022

The Alfa Romeos Tonale, like rather too many Alfa Romeos before it, arrives surfing a wave of promises. There’s a 10-year product plan, dictating a brand-new model each year; the company’s first EV will be here in 2024; and its portfolio will be fully electric by 2027.

We’ve heard these kinds of statements before, but this time it’s real. Apparently. The Alfa Romeo Tonale you see here is the big kick-off, Alfa Romeo’s first electrified car and one that expands its potential customer base considerably. The marketing folk tell us that entering the sub-Stelvio crossover sector means around 40% of UK buyers will now have an Alfa Romeo on their radar, as opposed to the 15% served beforehand.

If that all sounds like boring sales jargon, we should tell you that the same speech revealed profitable models like this can bankroll more “£150,000 supercars”. All of which bundles some extra weight on the Tonale’s shoulders. Namely competing well enough in an overcrowded market segment to get Turin’s till ringing with the sort of ferocity that funds low-volume performance cars like those its brand image is grounded on.

I don’t blame them: with adaptive dampers, inch-bigger alloys (at 19in), Alcantara interior trim and lovely aluminium shift paddles (for the standard seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox), it looks smart value. It helps make a bit more sense  of the dynamics, too. As Matt Prior found in the Ti, there’s a slight knack to getting the powertrain to operate smoothly, and pulling those lengthy paddles (which are fixed in place, so your fingers always find them) does help smother some of the gearbox’s jerkiness at lower speeds.

This is a car that operates much more naturally with the driving mode dial notched up to Dynamic. Tauter body control, firmer steering and a more assertive powertrain certainly help make the frequent fiddling feel more worthwhile, the car always starting in Natural mode. As in a Ferrari (oh how Alfa Romeo will love me using that phrase), you can press a button within the dial to activate Soft damping (Bumpy Road in Maranello parlance) to pair the sharper engine map with a comfier ride.

But I’m not sure you need to, the ride being the acceptable side of firm on those 19in wheels. As an aside, the stock Ti rides equally commendably on its passive set-up and 18in wheels; you just can’t have it with paddles.

Acclimatise to the Tonale’s somewhat hyperactive steering and occasionally jumpy powertrain and it drives with more than enough verve to stand proud of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Range Rover Evoque, the closest among its scores of rivals. The fact that it looks appealing on the outside and balances technology and tradition impressively neatly inside only adds to the appeal.

The Tonale, like rather too many Alfa Romeos before it, stops notably short of perfection. But there’s plenty to distract you from its plainer herd of rivals. Perhaps the PHEV might really hammer the point home.

STEPHEN DOBIE

Citytiger 11 October 2022

That interior is already starting to look dated, and this is a new car..

Peter Cavellini 11 October 2022

Alfa, always a year behind, over priced slower than most of its rivals, and mpg isn't stellar either, wonder if it's going to be reliable?

xxxx 11 October 2022

I thought you bought an automatic to change gears properly all the time, not to give you the stress of making the decision to pull on levers or not.

40k for a so so 1.5 FWD when for for 38k you can get a rapid 2.0 4wd Q3, or 39k for a rapid diesel version. The new BMW X1 M Sport comes in at 38.5k for a 4WD rapid'ish version. 

Andrew1 11 October 2022
Which makes the Rapid extremely overpriced. What a joke :))
xxxx 11 October 2022

Do you even know what a X1 or Q3 is.

Andrew1 11 October 2022
Now I know they're rapid :))