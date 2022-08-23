Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Ti UK Drive

The Alfa Romeo Tonale compact-ish SUV has arrived in the UK for review, albeit still in left-hand drive form, to sit below the Stelvio in Alfa’s range.

It’s powered by the first engine option we’ll get in the UK – a mildly-hybridised 1.5-litre petrol turbo making 158bhp and driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, though a plug-in hybrid is coming later too. Here the powertrain, with just 20bhp provided by the electric motor, is good for 46.3mpg and 139g/km on the official combined economy test cycle.

For rivals, of which there are a lot, you could consider anything from an Audi Q3 through to a Volvo XC40, but everyone from Ford to Hyundai has something like this in their range these days.

There are three trim levels – this one is the middle a Ti, which starts at £39,995, but it has some options, most notably 20in alloy wheels. If you go for the top spec Veloce (£42,495) it’d have flappy gearshift paddles and adaptive dampers too.

I quite liked it inside. There’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to materials but the small round steering wheel is cool and the brightwork on the dash pleasing. There are comfortable and supportive seats, too, and it’s good to see prominent separate switchgear for heating and ventilation which means the touchscreen isn’t too overloaded (and will mirror your phone anyway).

But the perceived solidity of some of the materials – the door tops, column stalks, and the application of brushed-effect silvery plastic – I don’t think would match up to the plushest alternatives. There’s reasonable room in the rear for a 4.5m long car and a competitively-sized 500 litre boot.

The driving experience is as mixed a bag as the interior. Alfa has fitted ‘DNA’ drive mode selector and only in D (for Dynamic) is it particularly satisfying, with the system a gear that provides any kind of response to suggest its 8.8sec 0-62mph time is accurate.

In N (Natural) or A (Arrggh: it’s unbearable) it’s to increasing degrees gelatinous and gloopy, attempting to begin moves with the electric motor in what I presume is a futile attempt to not use to much fuel, but which leaves it infuriatingly ponderous before the engine pitches in. It’s particularly wilfully bad in A (actually Advanced Efficiency).