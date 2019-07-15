Used car buying guide: Volkswagen Golf R (Mk6)

The used car market can be a strange place, and it’s no stranger than when two generations of the same model rub shoulders. For example, nosing through the ads for Volkswagen Golf Rs you’ll find that for around £15,000, you have two choices: an older Mk6 or a newer and improved Mk7. Of course, the Mk7 it has to be. Fortunately, below that figure and down to around £10,500, life is a lot simpler, since only the Mk6 is in contention.

It was launched in 2010 and expired in 2012 but in its short life the Mk6 wrote the rule book for its successor: downsized 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, Haldex four-wheel drive system and a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG gearboxes.

The newer model has the sweeter chassis, more power and more electronic trickery up its sleeve, but in spirit and execution it and the Mk6 have much in common, being quick, capable, discreet and well built.

The Mk6 R was a replacement for the Mk5 R32 that had expired in 2008. That model was powered by a 3.2 V6, so news that the R would have a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine raised eyebrows. Happily, they resumed their customary position when it became clear that the engine, a development of the MK5’s EA113 2.0-litre motor, produced no less than 267bhp and 258lb ft, compared with the R32’s 247bhp and 236lb ft.

Throw in the R’s 0-62mph time of 5.7sec (5.5sec with the DSG), a healthy 1.2sec (and 0.7sec) quicker than the R32, and it was obvious that a new chapter in high-performance Golfs had begun.

Today there’s a wide choice of used Mk6 Rs to pick over. DSG autos outnumber manuals, and their responsiveness and superior economy make them the better buys. The gearbox has issues but, as long as its fluid and filter are changed every 40,000 miles, it should behave itself. At the cheaper end, the manual gearbox is probably a safer bet.