Used car buying guide: Volkswagen Golf R (Mk6)

VW’s potent but perfectly usable four-wheel-drive take on the ubiquitous Golf is a solid second-hand performance buy
by John Evans
15 July 2019

The used car market can be a strange place, and it’s no stranger than when two generations of the same model rub shoulders. For example, nosing through the ads for Volkswagen Golf Rs you’ll find that for around £15,000, you have two choices: an older Mk6 or a newer and improved Mk7. Of course, the Mk7 it has to be. Fortunately, below that figure and down to around £10,500, life is a lot simpler, since only the Mk6 is in contention. 

It was launched in 2010 and expired in 2012 but in its short life the Mk6 wrote the rule book for its successor: downsized 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, Haldex four-wheel drive system and a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG gearboxes. 

The newer model has the sweeter chassis, more power and more electronic trickery up its sleeve, but in spirit and execution it and the Mk6 have much in common, being quick, capable, discreet and well built. 

The Mk6 R was a replacement for the Mk5 R32 that had expired in 2008. That model was powered by a 3.2 V6, so news that the R would have a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine raised eyebrows. Happily, they resumed their customary position when it became clear that the engine, a development of the MK5’s EA113 2.0-litre motor, produced no less than 267bhp and 258lb ft, compared with the R32’s 247bhp and 236lb ft. 

Throw in the R’s 0-62mph time of 5.7sec (5.5sec with the DSG), a healthy 1.2sec (and 0.7sec) quicker than the R32, and it was obvious that a new chapter in high-performance Golfs had begun. 

Today there’s a wide choice of used Mk6 Rs to pick over. DSG autos outnumber manuals, and their responsiveness and superior economy make them the better buys. The gearbox has issues but, as long as its fluid and filter are changed every 40,000 miles, it should behave itself. At the cheaper end, the manual gearbox is probably a safer bet. 

Three or five doors? A five-door is more practical and only reinforces the R’s already discreet appearance. The R is well equipped as standard, with eye-catching 18in Talladega alloys (VW had to distinguish it from its lesser-powered GTI sibling), a bodykit, lowered sports suspension and large front stoppers. 

Browse the small ads and you’ll see sellers boasting of extras including adaptive chassis control (ACC, with Normal, Comfort and Sport modes), 19in Talladegas, full leather and Recaro seats. Less desirable add-ons include aftermarket exhausts and a remap. On that point, make sure the gearbox has a stronger clutch to handle any extra torque. 

We mentioned the high prices of some Mk6 Rs. Admittedly they appear to be in excellent condition, have full service histories and come with stacks of extras, but at £17,500, where their prices peak, you could be in a 2015 Mk7 5dr with 31,000 miles and a full VW service history. The best advice is to try them both. 

An owner’s view 

Joe James: “I have a 2011 Mk6 R 5dr with 61,000 miles. It has full VW history and I’ve just had the DSG fluid and filter changed. The car is quick, comfortable and well made. I can’t fault it. The paddle shifts add an extra dimension – why would anyone bother with the manual? It’s more economical than the manual, too, with up to 32mpg on the motorway. My car has the optional ACC active dampers. It’s hard to tell Normal from Comfort, but Sport is very firm. Prices for Mk6s can be high because the model is rare and exclusive. Mk7s are 10 a penny!” 

Buyer beware… 

■ Engine: A new belt and water pump at 60,000 miles and new oil every 10,000 are essential. Check if the oil filter canister is leaking. Ask if the fuel pump cam follower has been changed – it can fail prematurely. Scrutinise the diverter valve, listen for misfires (possibly a failing injector or ignition coil) and smell for coolant leaking from the thermostat or water pump. 

■ Transmission: Check that DSG ’boxes have had an oil and filter service at 40,000 miles, and check the oil level. A juddery clutch may indicate imminent failure of the dual-mass flywheel. 

■ 4Motion system: Failure of the hydraulic pump that operates the clutch plates can cause wheelspin under acceleration – a diagnostic system check will confirm. Check for corroded pump wiring. Haldex coupling requires fresh oil and filter every 20,000 miles. 

■ Brakes, suspension and wheels: Check the ABS light goes out on startup – it could indicate trouble with the pump control unit. On a rough road, listen for front suspension knocks suggesting worn top mounts. Check the vulnerable Talladega alloys. 

■ Body: Check for fresh paint, overspray on window rubbers and under door handles, and for uneven panel gaps. 

■ Interior: The hard-wearing cabin is a clocker’s delight, so check it all works and that the mileage is accurate. 

Also worth knowing 

At insurewithvolkswagen.co.uk, you can buy a 12-month warranty for your Golf R. For our ‘One we found’ (below), they quoted all-component cover (there’s cheaper named cover, too) at £691 with a £250 excess and a 10,000- mile annual limit. To qualify, your R must not have exceeded 100,000 miles. 

How much to spend 

£10,500-£12,499: Tidy 2010/11-reg autos and manuals with good histories and from 55,000 to 90,000 miles. 

£12,500-£13,999: More of the same, some higher specs and mileages now closer to 60,000. 

£14,000-£14,999: Generally higher specifications, including some with adaptive suspension plus full VW service histories and mileages closer to 50,000. Mainly five-door cars. 

£15,000-£16,999: Some confidently priced autos and manuals here in great condition but across the age and mileage spectrums. A few with aftermarket exhausts. 

£17,000-£17,700: The best late and low automatics.

One we found

VW Golf R 2.0 TSI, 2010/10, 86,500 miles, £10,995: Manual R in standard trim but with full history (eight main dealer stamps). Timing belt and water pump replaced at 64,000 miles. Dark blue paint makes it look more discreet than usual.

