Used car buying guide: Volkswagen Beetle

Then, just as the model appeared to be blending into the background, out popped the more stylish cabriolet. That was in 2003. Engines included the 1.6 and 2.0 petrols, the diesel and a new 74bhp 1.4 petrol, also available with the tin-top version. A facelift (sharper wheel-arch edges and restyled headlights) came in 2005.

Today in the classifieds, images of used Beetles appear to paint a flattering picture. Most interiors look to have aged extremely well and the two-colour dashboard (pale below, dark above) and pale door trims help lighten the interior. One dealer we spoke to had nothing but praise for Golf Mk4 quality and reckoned it’s mirrored in the Beetle. True, he said, light-coloured seat upholstery can absorb the blue from jeans (it’s a devil to remove), but the switchgear feels tight, cabins are rattle-free and seats feel firm and supportive.

The highest-mileage car we saw was a 200,000-mile 1.9 TDI. Many have done well over 100,000 and, interestingly, have had few owners, which must demonstrate an attachment to the vehicle.

Standard kit includes those folding rear seats and more expensive trims bring alloy wheels, air conditioning and heated, leather seats.

Its vase may hold a flower, but if you’re a shrinking violet, the Beetle probably isn’t for you. As a brighter alternative to a Mk4 Golf, though, it’s worth a look.

How to get one in your garage

An expert's view

Richard Duncan, owner, RD Garage Services: “The Beetle is a tough car inside and out, but too many are neglected. Oil and filter changes are essential to prevent problems such as oil sludging in the sump and to keep belt tensioners well lubricated. The engine bay is cramped, making even checking or changing the battery more of a chore than it needs to be. And some parts are becoming hard to track down. I’m thinking especially of convertibles. Meanwhile, we’re seeing more Beetles failing their MOT for things like airbag lights. My favourite is the 3.2 RSI, but the V5 is fun and nothing like as rare.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Make sure the timing belt and water pump have been replaced every 60,000 miles or so. A sluggish diesel may have a failed solenoid or a clogged turbo vane. Misfiring and rough running on 1.4 and 1.6 engines can be traced to problems with the ECU or engine management sensor. Poor running may also be a faulty mass airflow sensor, failing coil packs or incorrect spark plug gaps.

■ Transmission: Gearboxes are tough. On the manual, check for a rattling dual-mass flywheel. It’s expensive to replace.