Used car buying guide: Vauxhall Calibra

Here it is, then: the 1990s Vauxhall you didn’t know you wanted, until now. Not only is the Calibra much more affordable than the Japanese cult classics with which it was originally designed to lock horns, but its humble Cavalier-based underpinnings mean it’s also a relative cinch to maintain.

At its 1989 launch, the Vauxhall Calibra – penned by the recently departed Erhard Schnell, an Opel designer of nearly 40 years – was the most aerodynamically efficient car money could buy, a title it retained until 1999, when Honda’s Insight arrived. Its sharply styled wedge-shaped profile remains a big factor in its desirability, especially compared with its bulbous Ford Probe rival.

The coupé, famed for its unusually usable rear seats, could be specified initially with a 2.0-litre 8v four-cylinder pushing out 115bhp or, for the more sporting-inclined owner, the 16v Cosworth-designed ‘Red Top’ unit that bumped power up to 150bhp. The less powerful unit – also found in the Astra GTE and Cavalier SRi – could actually be an overlooked gem, with enough grunt to raise an occasional eyebrow and cheaper running costs than the 16v.

But there was more to come. In 1992, the more potent motor gained four-wheel drive and a significant 54bhp boost – courtesy of a newly added turbocharger – which made the top-rung Calibra capable of sprinting from zero to 62mph in six seconds and on to a top speed of 152mph. That’s sports car quick, even today, and you didn’t have to wait an eternity for the power to be delivered in one lump sum, either. The Calibra Turbo was revered for the smooth nature of its acceleration, relatively unimpeded as it was by the lag that dogged many a turbo four of its era.