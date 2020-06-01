Vauxhall Astra 1.2 Turbo 145 Elite Nav 2020 UK review

And the engine is an impressive one. It revs nicely, and spins freely across the rev range, giving the Astra a pleasing turn of pace. It’s not set your pants on fire performance - nor is trying to be - but rather the kind to allow you to best exploit and enjoy real-world everyday driving conditions, and gaps in the traffic. The six-speed manual gearbox, itself newly updated, is also a slick performer, and a nice match for the engine.

The good news continues with the economy. For once, here are some on-paper economy figures you can get near. This Astra will cruise near to 50mpg on a run, meaning Vauxhall has found that rarely-found combination of good real-world performance and economy from a downsized three-cylinder engine, which replaced the 1.4-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo.

The engine is approximately 10kg lighter than the old 1.4, and it does feel it in its front-end agility. This Astra turns in more keenly than you’d expect, the car towards the Ford Focus end of the class for driver involvement if still short of the Blue Oval’s exceptional standards here.

Chassis tweaks include a recalibrated steering system, which remains one of the Astra’s weaker points. There are also revised spring, damper and bush settings, all designed to increase the engagement and agility as well as offer a smooth ride. And it’s mission largely accomplished here, too, the Astra offering the desired smooth ride and dynamics that engage rather than excite you.

Other changes include exterior ones, albeit these are minor, and mainly focused on the front grille and headlights. There are bigger changes inside where the Astra gets the latest touchscreen infotainment system from Insignia, which brings with it Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Using this is far preferable than the factory fitted system, which lags behind that of even the outgoing Volkswagen Golf for its slickness of operation.

It’s the cabin that then undermines the Astra’s overall case in such a fiercely competitive sector. It lacks the perceived quality of the likes of the Golf, Toyota Corolla and Mazda 3, and feels a bit dark and drab with little visual flair and interest. It’s all a bit boring, really. The seat and driving position could be more comfortable, too.