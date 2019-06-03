Used car buying guide: Range Rover P38

With new Range Rovers today priced from around £84,000, it’s incredible to think you could waft into something akin to the royal enclosure in a used one costing a tiny fraction of that and still feel on equal terms.
That’s the beauty of the P38-series Range Rover of 1994-2002. The original Mk1 looks from another era (and is becoming madly expensive) but the P38 Mk2 bears a closer relationship, design-wise and conceptually, to later generations, culminating in today’s Mk4.
And to think this new home for your Hunter wellies costs from just £1400. That, at least, is what one dealer is asking for his P38, a 1997 P-reg 4.6 HSE described in ‘One we found’ (right). It has full service history, as a surprising number do.
Obviously, that’s good news for a Rangie’s mechanical upkeep (especially its engine and air suspension) but doesn’t tell the whole story, as Tony Hooper of Hereford 4x4 explains in ‘An expert’s view’ (below).
Reading his comments, you may wonder why we’re devoting space to something that could turn around and bite you – hard. Simply, it’s because little for the P38’s money comes close. Limo, heavy-duty workhorse, off-roader – the P38 is all these and more, and for around the price of a tired Ford Fiesta.
Join the debate
SamVimes1972
What to watch out for -
What to watch out for - Everything
How much to spend - Nothing, it's actually faster to invest your money with a Nigerian Prince who sent that email a few weeks ago.
Was this article written for a bet or just to see the below the line reaction? The best posts always come from owners of 'trouble free' Landrovers who know that critics 'just can't afford one'
Or perhaps those Nigerian princes only have cash flow issues because they actually bought a 2nd hand landrover...
jason_recliner
It's all well and good discussing a 1,500 pound 'luxury' car...
... but you should also show the 1,500 pound 'luxury' interior. Not the press shot from when it was brand new. I don't even want to touch the seats in most of the cheap cars I look at!
405line
Think about it...
..just don't do it
bomb
Used car buying guide: Range Rover P38
"Don't."
47hypesus
These are beautiful
Navio
Had a Great Experience with mine ;)
I LOVE this vintage of Range Rover - Perfect proportions, Clean body styling, Uberly-Comfortable interior and driving dynamics (Also brilliantly finished if you got Autobiography/SVO trim), easy to work on, and highly functional if you bought one that was maintained. - These are highly underrated and after having 2 in our family, I can say they're nowhere near as bad as people say they are....Granted Air-Compressor went on our 2000MY when it was 12-years old, but after a new compressor, we had no problems at all.....(This is coming from someone who owned a 1997 4.6 & 2000 4.0)
Navio
[quote=Navio]
[quote=Navio]
I LOVE this vintage of Range Rover - Perfect proportions, Clean body styling, Uberly-Comfortable interior and driving dynamics (Also brilliantly finished if you got Autobiography/SVO trim), easy to work on, and highly functional if you bought one that was maintained. - These are highly underrated and after having 2 in our family, I can say they're nowhere near as bad as people say they are....Granted Air-Compressor went on our 2000MY when it was 12-years old, but after a new compressor, we had no problems at all.....(This is coming from someone who owned a 1997 4.6 & 2000 4.0)
Add your comment