Used car buying guide: Mercedes-Benz M-Class

Otherwise, it’s oil-burners as far as the eye can see. From launch, only the 221bhp ML320 CDI was offered: it’s a goody, with a smooth-churning 3.0 V6 making 376lb ft. Like all MLs, it’s paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive. It’s a capable and economical tow car.

The 187bhp 280 CDI followed but the 320 is the better buy. More interesting is the 302bhp 420 CDI with a 4.0-litre V8 making 516lb ft – considerably more than the ML63 can muster. It’s rare, however.

In the wake of the introduction of BlueEfficiency emissions technology, in 2009 the 280, 320 and 420 CDI models were rebadged 300, 350 and 450. The 350 petrol, a good-value alternative to the 320 CDI and powered by a 3.5-litre V6 producing 268bhp, was killed off. We found a 2005/55-reg ML350 Sport with 94,000 miles and full service history for £5195. The ML500 and ML63 AMG were spared the guillotine.

Standard trim is rare, many buyers opting at least for SE (leather, powered front seats and more upmarket trim). Sport adds larger wheels and sportier seats. The AMG bodykit was a popular option, as was air suspension, which improves the ride and handling quite dramatically.

More important than luxuries, the second-generation ML was better made and finished than its predecessor, and specialists report few issues with the interior and comfort features such as the air conditioning. Aim for a 320 CDI in SE or Sport trim with all the majors and minors plus a transmission service, and definitely no oil leaks or engine warning light, and it’ll serve you well.

How to get one in your garage

An expert’s view

Peter Bristow, Hampshire Service Centre: “We’re a Mercedes specialist and have operated several second-generation MLs, including a 500 and a 350 petrol, plus a couple of diesels. Our last diesel, a 320 CDI, regularly towed a 2500kg trailer without fuss. Mind you, it wanted for nothing in the way of servicing. Towing, it returned 20mpg, but on its own, around 30mpg. The ML has its issues and repairs can be expensive, but all in all it’s solid. Don’t write off the earlier ML generation. The 270 CDI was a strong engine. We bought one with 120,000 miles and ran it to 200,000 miles. It’s still going strong with its new owner.”