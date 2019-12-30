Used car buying guide: Alfa Romeo 156

An expert's view

Jamie Porter, Alfa Workshop: “The 156 was a superb car and people forget it was pretty advanced. The 2.0 JTS engine had direct injection while the 2.4 JTD was the first common-rail passenger car diesel engine. My favourites are the 2.0-litre Twin Spark, 1.9 TD and 3.2 GTA. The rest you can forget. The 2.0 JTS was unreliable and suffered emissions problems, the 2.4 JTD was too heavy and not very economical, and the 1.6 and 1.8 TSs didn’t really catch on. The 2.5 V6 wasn’t very fast but it was thirsty, and the car itself was too soft. Today, rust is the biggest issue. The platform fares worst so always get a prospective buy on a ramp and poke about under it.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engines: On petrols, the cambelt and water pump should be changed at 36,000 miles. On the GTA, a rubbing sound may be the cambelt fouling the cam covers. A lack of power or poor idling is likely to be the air flow meter, which lasts around 70,000 miles. On diesels, cambelts should be changed at 60k miles. A seized water pump bearing will take out the cambelt, wrecking the engine. A sticking EGR valve can be an issue on 1.9 TDs. Check for oil smoke. Check the JTD’s sump isn’t cracked.

■ Transmission: Feel for worn synchros and listen for worn bearings in the gearbox end case. A high biting point on the pedal plus a heavy action mean a worn clutch. On diesels, a clunk as you let out the clutch is likely to be the dual-mass flywheel.

■ Suspension: A creak coming from behind the dashboard may be worn upper wishbone ends. Check the rear suspension rear arm bushes and rear radius arm bushes for wear. Uneven tyre wear (toeing out is common) is likely to be a geometry issue or wear in the upper top wishbones.

■ Body: Rust eclipses all else; floorpans suffer worst. Check front and rear subframes. Expect accident repairs but check they’re not a source of more rust.

■ Interior: On starting, check that the three warning lights – engine, ABS and airbag – go out. If the rear windows don’t operate, suspect lack of use.

Also worth knowing

Suspension squeaks bedevil the 156. Perished bushes are often to blame. Replacing them with polyurethane items such as those sold by Powerflex will not only cure the problem but also tighten up the handling. Make sure they’re fitted properly and then lubricate the area at intervals to keep corrosion at bay.

How much to spend

£250-£999: Mixed bag of mainly JTDs, some in tidy condition.