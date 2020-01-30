Nearly-new buying guide: Volkswagen Up

These are uncertain times for Volkswagen’s mini marvel. Complex emissions rules threaten to consign the Up and other city cars to the dustbin of history, with only electric versions of group siblings, the Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo, clinging on and, hopefully, prospering.
For now at least, there are still both petrol and electric versions of the Up. Launched in 2014 and updated in 2017, the e-Up EV has a range of 99 miles. It’s a rare bird on the used market but an example of VW’s ambitions for its little city car. Putting the e-Up to one side, at the lower end of the Up model range is the 1.0 60 Take Up 3dr and at the other the daft-as-a-brush Up 1.0 115 GTI.
The Up was launched in 2012 but here we’re interested in the facelifted version from 2016. Highlights included a more powerful 89bhp Up 1.0 90 TSI, sitting above the existing 59bhp 1.0 60 and 74bhp 1.0 75 engines, plus restyled headlights, standard-fit LED daytime-running lights and new bumpers. Smartphone integration and fresh colours and styling packs were new, too.
There were also some new trims in addition to the core Take Up, Move Up and High Up trims inherited from the pre-facelift Up. Partly because it’s offered with all engines bar the 115 GTI, the most popular among these bonus trims on the used market is Up Beats (VW’s puns aren’t Uplifting), with its 300W sound system.
si73
This doesn't sound as glowing
My wife's Mii is a 75 hp version and it pulls and goes well, it has sat at motorway speed without any issue and still returned good economy. I do sometimes wonder what expectations magazine reviewers have of city cars like these with small engines.
We had a new clutch under warranty in its first year due to it rattling, something had broken, can't remember what, but no issues since.
I've never agreed with all the hype in the reviews on these cars being such a clever design, they're bigger than a c1 so more spacious, that's not clever, just bigger, the viva we test drove, was a better car to drive and had a better kit count but vauxhall couldn't do a decent deal and the Mii on 0% with free servicing won.
It is a good little car, ergonomically flawed as I lose the top of the speedometer when I set the wheel at a comfortable height but for my wife it's fine, maybe because she is shorter.
