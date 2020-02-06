Nearly-new buying guide: Skoda Superb Estate

As for the petrol versions, if your mileage is only average and you don’t think you’ll miss a diesel’s additional mid-range pull, they’re worth considering. The 148bhp 1.4 TSI and the later 1.5 TSI, both with cylinder deactivation, are pleasant things, especially hooked up to the smooth-shifting DSG ’box, and you may even see up to 50mpg lightly loaded. The 123bhp engine is a little underpowered.

The two more powerful and rare 2.0-litre petrol engines, both available with four-wheel drive, are fun but, when new, stretch the Superb’s value argument to breaking point. However, as used cars, they’re more appealing. For example, a 2016/66-reg 218bhp 2.0 TSI SE L Executive DSG with 50,000 miles is around £14,500. Meanwhile, a 50,000-mile 2016/65-reg 276bhp 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD in top-spec Laurin & Klement trim comes in at £17,500. It’s quick – 0-62mph takes 5.6sec – but juicy (typically 31mpg). Five trims beckon but we rate mid-range SE (it also comes in Technology and Business flavours). SE L Executive ups the ante, with features such as larger alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights and leather seats. It’s about as plentiful as SE and, if you look around, there’s only £200 or so between them in price, like for like.

Since not everyone needs or even likes an estate, we ought to mention the Superb hatchback. If you don’t need the wagon’s load volume, you might be fine with its 625-litre boot or 1760-litre load space. It’s a touch cheaper than the estate, too, and shares the same engines and trims. It has been called a Mercedes S-Class for the masses, which is stretching it, but with the adaptive dampers at Laurin & Klement level, it does have something of the luxo barge about it.

Need to know

On DSG models, listen out for a metallic squeal as the gearbox changes up from first to third. The issue was a 2017 service advisory.

Check there are no warning messages about the front assist system, which can need recalibrating – expensively.

Economy-oriented Greenline versions have standard-fit stop/start ignition, brake energy recovery and longer gear ratios. Their low-rolling-resistance tyres are expensive and used ones are unlikely to still be wearing them.

From 2017, most 1.4 TSI engines had the 148bhp version but S-spec cars made do with the 123bhp unit. Don’t get caught out.

For a sportier drive, check out Sportline models, introduced in April 2018 with lowered sports chassis and an XDS electronic differential lock.

