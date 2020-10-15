Nearly-new buying guide: Skoda Superb

For some, an executive car is all about the badge contest in the work car park. But there are those for whom space and value for money are more important, and in both of those departments, nothing can hold a candle to the Skoda Superb, which looks like a bargain used buy.
If ‘value for money’, practicality or indeed the very idea of such a strait-laced saloon as the Superb is enough to send you to sleep, don’t worry because this Czech executive has a firecracker or two up its sleeve.
It sits on a stretched version of the Volkswagen Golf’s underpinnings and comes with a huge range of excellent engines and a choice of six-speed manual or dual-clutch automatic (DSG) gearboxes.
The sensible choice is the 1.4 TSI 150, or the 1.5 TSI 150 that replaced it in 2018. Or if you want diesel, the 2.0 TDI 150 promises 55.4mpg.
But you may be swayed by the more explosive 2.0-litre petrol with 217bhp or 276bhp. It’s a quiet, smooth engine, and in 2.0 TSI 280 guise with all-wheel drive and the slick DSG, it will crack 0-62mph in 5.8sec. Go for this and you’re getting a wildly capable car in disguise.
The Superb rides and handles well, too. Sure, it doesn’t quite have the dynamic panache of a BMW 5 Series – but it costs a lot less, and it’s a refined motorway cruiser.
Inside, it feels suitably executive-like; a little lacking in character but not in class, with fine materials and a pleasing level of tech. But practicality is where the Superb sits head and shoulders (and stomach and legs) above its rivals. The rear seats are fit for a limo and the boot could double up as a live music venue.
Even entry-level S models are well equipped, with air-con, Bluetooth, a DAB radio and, initially, a 6.5in touchscreen. The extensive trim level list continues up through SE, SE Technology, SE L Executive and range-topping Laurin & Klement models. Sportline and Sportline Plus trims joined the range later, but SE Technology is the best of the bunch. The Superb was facelifted last year, but the changes weren’t substantial. So if you stick with a tidy earlier model, then you won’t be missing out on anything.
It’s possible to pick up a Superb for around £8000, but this is likely to be a well-worn one that’s racked up a lot of miles. But concerning mechanical faults from this generation of Superb are, pleasingly, exceedingly rare, so it might not be such a huge risk jumping in at the lower end of the price range.
Jon 1972
As good as the skoda is the
As good as the skoda is the Passat is a bit smaller (which is better in my eyes as I'm not keen on overly big cars) and it's quite often spec for spec cheaper. I've run one for 3 years and 60000 miles and its been pretty much faultless other than a waterpump problem (known fault and fixed under warranty).
A Superb / Passat DSG 190 is pretty much all,the car you'll ever need and while they're not 'desirable' now that i can actually go for a car i want due to WFH its proving surprisingly hard to replace.
jason_recliner
Seriously?
Five VW press releases - er, articles - on the front page and you add a piece about buying a used VW? And not just any VW, but a fucking Skoda? For fucks sake.
harf
Superb design
Skoda design reached its peak with this Superb imho. Where previously Skodas were all too long and too narrow, with the Superb they finally delivered on the promising show cars.
I remember it being one of my cars of the Geneva show the year it was launched, no one was more surprised than me about that. Unfortunately the interiors remain merely functional, which is apparently good on a Skoda but bad on a Ford (shrug). And that, of course, is what you see during ownership, more than the chiselled and well proportioned exterior.
Seem to have lost their way design wise since. New Octavia a bit awkward and ungainly. New Enyaq (!?!) messy and over designed.
