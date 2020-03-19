Nearly-new buying guide: Range Rover Mk4

Prices start at around £33,000 for a 2013-reg HEV Autobiography with 45,000 miles compared with £30,000 for a 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV8 of the same age and mileage but in entry-level Vogue trim. Its complex tech is just another thing to worry about, so we’d plump for that 4.4 SDV8. The supercharged 5.0 is juicy but reminds us of V8 petrol Rangies of old, which were always irresistible. An approved used 2013-reg 5.0 S Autobiography is around £38,000.

A standard-length Range Rover is roomy enough, but a long-wheelbase version arrived in 2014. The same year, the model received updates ranging from fancier puddle lights to a clever Cargo mode that, as the rear seats are folded, senses when the fronts are in the way and moves them forward.

The big refresh was in 2016, when the 5.0 Supercharged gained more power and a new 3.0 V6 Supercharged was slotted beneath it, offering better economy but decent performance. A 2017-reg with 43,000 miles is £48,000. But company car drivers demanded better and Range Rover duly delivered with the P400e, a plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, together producing 398bhp. Its pure-electric range is 31 miles. There are quite a few on the market, with an 8000-mile, 2018-reg Vogue SE weighing in at £71,000.

Of all the engines, we’d be drawn first to the 4.4 SDV8 for its blend of effortless performance and bearable economy, but if buying the lower-powered 3.0 TDV6 meant having something younger with lower mileage and a watertight history, we’d leap on it.

Need to know

In the What Car? Reliability Survey, the Range Rover is bottom of the luxury SUV class. Battery, gearbox and suspension faults are to blame. It’s why you should favour cars with a full service history and a quality warranty.

If you tow, seek out a Range Rover fitted with the Advanced Tow Assist (ATA) available from August 2016. It can automatically reverse car and trailer in the direction you indicate on a dial.

Beware of oil dilution issues affecting the DPF and triggering the ‘oil service due’ warning light.

In light of our increasingly wet climate, it’s good to know a Rangie has a wading depth of 900mm.

Our pick

3.0 TDV6 Vogue: Smallest but still strong diesel and well-equipped Vogue trim help make buying a Range Rover more affordable. Prices from £22,000 for a 2013-reg with 85,000 miles.

Wild card