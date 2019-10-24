Nearly-new buying guide: Peugeot 308

And then there are the engines. Naturally, early on when oil burners weren’t the villains of the piece, the 1.6 HDi 120 diesel was the big seller and a hit with fleets. It’s good value today, with a 2015 example with 50,000 miles weighing in at £6400.

It easily outnumbers the 1.2 PureTech 110 and 130 and the powerful 1.6 THP petrols. Regarding these, the turbocharged 110 and 130 units in particular are sweet and efficient affairs, and our pick if your mileage is average.

There were four trims ranging from entry-level Access to Feline, but we rate mid-spec Allure. All have a 9.7in touchscreen media system. It’s not the smoothest around, even following the 2017 facelift, and there are reports that it’s not that reliable, so check everything works.

Keen drivers were rewarded with GT trim in 2014, bringing lowered suspension and a 202bhp version of the 1.6 THP engine. The same year also saw the arrival of the 148bhp 2.0 BlueHDi. If you can find one, it’s a good cruiser and a handy tow car. It was available with an optional automatic gearbox, too.

The 308 was facelifted in 2017 to bring it closer in spirit to the then new and stylish 3008. It looks sharper but still nicely restrained. Inside, fit and finish rose a notch while satellite navigation became standard on all trims. Notable moves on the engine front were the replacement of the 1.6 BlueHDi diesel by a 128bhp 1.5 BlueHDi 130.

What didn’t change was the car’s slightly poor visibility (the back window is narrow) and cramped rear quarters. For reasons best known to itself, Peugeot chose to give more room to suitcases than to legs. Basically, if you need a big boot, you won’t be disappointed.

Top spec pick

GT: This trim sprinkles much-needed excitement over the conservative 308, with lower suspension, cooling air intakes, driving modes and adaptive cruise and autonomous braking.

Need to know

The 308 uses Peugeot’s iCockpit, which has a smaller than usual steering wheel and the dials arranged above. It’s supposed to minimise the time your eyes are off the road but it takes some getting used to, especially when combined with a high seating position.

The model charted in a lowly 28th position out of 31 family cars in the latest What Car? reliability survey. On the other hand, as a brand Peugeot was voted the most dependable in a survey carried out by JD Power earlier this year.

The 308 has experienced more than its fair share of recalls so be sure to check they’ve been attended to on the car you’re interested in. A Peugeot dealer will be able to help.