Nearly-new buying guide: Mazda 3

If you’re a high-mileage driver or just like the idea of 60mpg without trying, these 148bhp 2.2-litre diesel versions are a good choice – and decent performers. There’s a 104bhp 1.5 diesel, too, introduced in 2016, but it’s weedy and rare. If you must, you can pick up a 2018/18 SE-L Nav with 5000 miles for £14,000.

Really, because there are more to choose from and they suit the Mazda 3’s light-footed nature better, it’s the petrols you want to focus on. At various times the model was offered with a choice of three petrol engines: a 1.5 with a lowly 99bhp (it was dropped in 2016) and a pair of 2.0s, one making 118bhp and the other with a healthy 163bhp.

Typical of Mazda’s go-it-alone approach, none is turbocharged. The company claims that, as a result, they produce better real-world economy. In any case, they pull strongly enough from low revs, although they do feel a little flat in the mid-range.

Our pick is the 118bhp 2.0 for its blend of performance, economy and price. The more powerful 163bhp motor should be a blast but produces the same 115lb ft at the same 4000rpm as the 118bhp version, so is little quicker while being more expensive. A 2016/66-reg Mazda 3 2.0 120PS Sport with 10,000 miles costs around £13,250, compared with £14,000 for a 165PS model.

The model was facelifted in 2016 when it gained a revised grille, improved interior materials and an electronic parking brake. Throughout, trims ranged from entry-level SE to Sport Nav. Automatic emergency braking and alloys were standard. SE-L is a good choice, with its rear parking sensors and climate control, and it rides sweetly on its 16in wheels. It’d be our pick, except that Sport Nav trim, with its larger wheels and sportier instrument display, appeals to the emotions more.

Need to know