Nearly-new buying guide: Ford Mondeo

And then there were the engines: 1.0, 1.5 and 2.0-litre Ecoboost petrols spanning outputs from 123bhp to 237bhp, and 1.5 and 2.0-litre TDCi diesels ranging from 113bhp to 207bhp. Over the years Ford has refined the line-up, among the casualties being the 112bhp 1.6 TDCi, which, in 2015, was replaced by the 118bhp, Euro 6-compliant 1.5 TDCi.

The pick of the crop? Depending on your requirements, it’s a toss-up between the 158bhp 1.5 Ecoboost petrol, the 148bhp 2.0 TDCi or a 118bhp 1.5 TDCi. Meanwhile, if you must have an automatic, the Powershift gearbox hurts economy but is a sweet-shifting thing.

Only in its interior finish and design does the Mondeo betray its workaday roots. On the upside, infotainment is provided by Ford’s Sync 3 multimedia set-up. It’s not the most responsive but it’s got full phone integration and a digital radio.

Every car has its orphan and in the Mondeo’s case it’s Style trim. Actually, it’s a big improvement on Edge, its equivalent in the previous-generation Mondeo, since it has alloy wheels, air-con and, crucially, colour-coded door handles, but the rear windows remain manual only.

It’s good value but Zetec, the next trim up, is more plentiful and better equipped, with niceties including dual-zone air-con, rear electric windows and chrome and colour detailing. In 2016, it morphed into Zetec Edition with even more kit. It’s all you need really unless Titanium, the third spec, with its leather trim and parking aids, floats your boat. Also in 2016, ST-Line arrived. With lowered sports suspension, a bodykit, privacy glass and 19in alloys, it’s fun but pricey. The facelift came in this year, bringing a revised exterior, improved fit and finish (according to Ford) and new diesel engines.

At prices to suit most pockets, the handsome, spacious and dynamically capable Mondeo makes a great used buy and, in this age of SUVs, it reminds us that riding high ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Need to know

The Mondeo HEV was Ford’s first hybrid car. It has a combined output of 185bhp and emits just 99g/km CO2. Prices start at around £10,500 for a 2015/15-reg example with 84,000 miles.

If it’s a toss-up between a late 2018 or early 2019 Mondeo, it’s worth knowing that the model was facelifted in March 2019. It gained Ford’s new EcoBlue diesel engine (in 148bhp and 187bhp outputs) and an intelligent speed limiter.

Confusingly, Ford operates two used car schemes. Ford Approved Used offers the balance of the new car warranty and a guarantee that the car has a full history. Ford Direct offers a two-year unlimited warranty and the assurance that cars are independently inspected and approved by the RAC.