Nearly-new buying guide: Audi Q7

However, it wasn’t until 2011 that the Q7 really came of age, with the deletion of all petrol variants and the bonkers V12 diesel, leaving behind a choice of 3.0-litre and 4.2-litre TDI diesels. It’s this final chapter of the Q7 story we’re interested in here.

The 3.0-litre diesel came in 201bhp and 242bhp outputs. If you’re content to go with the flow, then choose the 201bhp version, but for extra overtaking grunt and more relaxed cruising when fully loaded, you should take the 242bhp model. The key to its appeal is an extra 73lb ft of torque (for 405lb ft in total), which, when you’re talking about a car weighing around 2350kg, is not to be sniffed at. In any case, this more powerful engine dominates the classifieds so you’ll be spoiled for choice. Prices start at £9000.

Less common than even the 201bhp engine is the 335bhp 4.2 TDI diesel. Thirstier and with the same braked towing limit as the 3.0-litre versions, it has only its huge torque output to commend it. It’s not cheap, either. Prices for early, 2011-reg cars with 100,000 miles start at around £15,000.

Regarding trims, S line dominates but be warned: its stiffer suspension can be uncomfortable. For larger and smarter alloy wheels, special paint and even more kit, check out the two variations on the S line theme, Style Edition and Sport Edition. S line Plus is an additional permutation.

We can see their appeal but the contrarian in us warms to SE trim, one up from entry-level Standard. Attractions include its more supple standard suspension, sensible level of equipment and absence of body addenda. A clean one-owner 2011-reg 3.0 TDI 240 SE with 60,000 miles and full Audi service history costs £15,000. It hits the Q spot perfectly.

Top spec pick

S Line Sport Edition: Costing £3000 more than S line Plus, this trim adds even smarter 21in alloy wheels and a sporty bodykit to an existing spec that includes leather trim, privacy glass and xenon headlights.