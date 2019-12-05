Nearly-new buying guide: Audi Q7

Hagrid on wheels is how Autocar’s testers describe this generation of the Audi Q7. It’s hard to disagree, Audi’s once top-of-the-range SUV being big but not beautiful. Capable, too, thanks to its standard-fit, four-wheel-drive system, eight-speed automatic gearbox, air suspension and seven seats. And if you can equate having lots of standard comfort features to being likeable, then the Q7 is, again, a lot like Hagrid.
But enough references to bearded giants because the Q7 stands tall and strong enough on its own four alloy wheels (a choice of 19in or 21in, depending on trim). What’s more, it comes to the luxury SUV market offering a unique blend of peerless build quality, restrained but classy styling, decent road manners and stump-pulling diesel power, which, in the 4.2 TDI version, amounts to no less than 590lb ft.
The generation being reviewed here was launched way back in 2006. Then, petrol as well as diesel engines were offered. Later on, in 2008, a 6.0-litre V12 TDI diesel model joined the line-up. The first facelift (new grille, revised interior, a cleaner 3.0-litre diesel engine) came in 2009.
