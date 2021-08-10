BACK TO ALL NEWS
James Ruppert: What can you get for the price of a Bentley brake disc?
James Ruppert: What can you get for the price of a Bentley brake disc?

Bentley brake discs are expensive, so much so that you could get yourself an entire car for less
News
4 mins read
10 August 2021

One of my mates showed me his new ride the other day: a rather wonderful Bentley Continental GT. He had picked up this 2006 example with some issues and no service history, so full marks for bravery.

Except that he found the service books and sorted out the problems, because he’s a proper mechanic, and effectively doubled its value overnight. He’s going to keep it, but he’s fully aware of the future implications. Luckily, he owns a garage – a proper one with hydraulic lifts in it. Even so, if the carbon-fibre brake discs need replacing, that’s £7000 each. Which makes me think: what could we buy that’s equally interesting? It might not have 12 cylinders, but it must deliver some kind of unique experience.

There are a lot of coupés that will do pretty much the same job as a Continental but rather differently. It would be so easy to go for the default appeal of a 2009 BMW 320i Coupé M Sport Highline with an automatic gearbox and just 60,000 miles, which seems like the perfectly reasonable two-door to get for £6995.

The thing is, I just remembered that Renault made a Mégane Coupé, which everyone else has forgotten, too. It’s not a bad-looking thing, and on our £7000 budget I was rather taken with a 2011 2.0 dCi GT Line TomTom. It has old-fashioned sat-nav and 70,000 miles under its wheels. Public enthusiasm is fading for diesels, but these cars are great and economical, and you will rarely see another – unlike a Continental GT.

There are a lot of Bentley-related Volkswagen Group products, and if you look not too hard enough, you will find Golf switchgear and Audi A8 underpinnings.

The Audi TT remains one of the most charismatic and distinctive coupés, and the choice is diesel or petrol at the £7000 price point.

For that, you can get a 2009 S Line Edition 2 with 87,000 miles, four previous owners, a fresh MOT and all the history. It’s ULEZ-friendly, while a 2009 2.0 TD S Line – with a similar mileage, price and spec – isn’t.

For a while, I was distracted by a £7000 Caterham – which turned out not to be. Kit cars shouldn’t be advertised as something they aren’t or are just pretending to be. There’s plenty you can buy at this generous price; the truth is that many just want a set of wheels to go from A to B, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

That’s why for £6990, or almost the price of that Bentley disc, it’s possible to get a fairly fresh 2018 Citroën C1 with 30,000 miles – a one-owner, Bluetooth-equipped runaround in Urban Ride spec that will do 57mpg.

Tales from Ruppert’s garage

Volkswagen Golf, mileage - 81,295: Here’s the thing. No sooner have you replaced a windscreen than fate conspires to chuck another stone and seriously chip the new one. Well, that’s the update I received the other day from the Golf’s regular driver. Not only that, but also the car is suggesting that it will soon need an oil change. Meanwhile, the Baby Shark was dropped off for an MOT test three days ago and I’ve heard nowt back. I’m far too scared to ring for an update. Mind you, I did say “no worries”, as I have other Lorries, Henries and adorable Italians to use.

Reader’s ride

Audi S6

Thanks to regular reader Anthony who is showing us and even inviting us to buy his Audi S6 in Nogaro Blue, with silver silk nappa leather and Alcantara trim. He says: “I bought it blind from specialist Fontain Audi in 2006. It’s in very good condition, with Audi dealer and specialist history and all clean MOTs. The mileage is 126,000. This colour is very rare, and I believe there are only two or three left. I’m told it will be collectible – what do you think? I’m not aware of any faults, but it is a 20-year-old car! I’m looking for £4250.”

Readers’ questions

Question: I have a damaged back and my new Volkswagen T-Cross is causing me pain in my right arm. I’ve looked at rejecting it but apparently my reason isn’t valid. Is this correct? Thomas Dutton, via email

Answer: We asked Ian Ferguson, founder of rejectmycar.com, for his advice. He said: “Rejection would depend on whether Thomas made the dealer aware of a health concern and whether they took action to avoid his discomfort. The Consumer Rights Act 2015 does consider fitness for purpose, so it’s possible that he could leverage something with a medical opinion. The dealer should probably be more sympathetic and take steps to retain him, though.” JE

Question: Can I get an electric motor for my 2010 Volkswagen Golf, and if so, would conversion be justifiable given its age? Marie Fitzpatrick, via email

Answer: It is possible to have your Golf converted by one of the emerging EV conversion firms in the UK, but be prepared to pay a fortune for the service: at least £20k to get a modest range. This is because conversions are bespoke and highly specialised. I suggest looking at buying a used electric Golf instead; prices for a low-mileage 2014 e-Golf start at around £14k. JE

