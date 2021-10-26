James Ruppert: cars to make your fuel go further

You might be able to laugh off the recent fuel ‘crisis’, but it could well be time to consider a car that will do a few more miles to the overpriced gallon. MPG has to be one of the deciding factors when it comes to a commuter and everyday used car hack.
Now, lightness and all-round simplicity are the very best ways to make your fuel go further. I do rather like the Toyota iQ, which looks properly different – or just plain weird. Officially, it will return a creditable 65mpg overall, and it will rack up considerable six-figure mileages. There are some sub-£2000 examples out there. I would go for the white 2012 car with 76,000 miles that I’ve found. It has a full service history, is currently exempt from road tax and comes with a warranty from the selling dealer, all for £2999.
If you need two extra doors and more practicality, the Kia Picanto provides some rather reassuring reliability. I stumbled across a 2011 1.0 1 model as a “part exchange to clear” job. It was the later shape with almost 90,000 miles, which should do 67mpg for £1400.
There’s also the Smart Fortwo, which some people will prefer over the iQ. You can easily pay less than £1999 now for a 2009 Pure with 65,000 miles. It will do 57mpg and is perfect for just buzzing around.Little runabouts are all very well and good, but when serious miles are needed, a very serious diesel miler is what you want.
I was hugely tempted by a 2004 Audi A4 Avant 1.9 TDI CVT with 92,000 miles, which should return around 49mpg for £1500. What a stylish, hard-working package without an over-complicated oil-burning unit.
Indeed, this is what a simple unfiltered diesel looks like: a 1998 Peugeot 306 Turbo Diesel with 190,000 miles but only a year’s MOT, up for £575. It’s an estate, like the Audi, and should deliver 50mpg.
None of these motors will "keep you motoring when the pumps run dry", only an electric car will do that. True they may allow you to drive a bit further between fill ups, but I'm afraid that for real economy most diesels are way better than any petrol car. The thermal efficiency of a diesel is much better in addition to which a gallon of diesel contains a fair bit more energy than the same volume of petrol.
I can recommend the Jaguar X Type 2.0d for economy, with my remapped 185,000 mile 2004 one that I paid £750 for 18 months and 45,000 mile ago averaging just under 60 MPG round town using it for takeaway deliveries and the high 60's on a run, me even getting 72.4 MPG last week on a return run to Potters Bar from Blackpool, although a lot of the M6 was limited to 60 MPH on that trip...
Classic Ruppert stuff. He's right about diesel, but will be poo-pooed anyway. But I'd be wary of the CVT gearbox in that Audi A4. The 1.9 TDi engine is a gem (much better than the 2.0) but for higher mileage cars, a manual is better and the clutch is cheaper to replace.