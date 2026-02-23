It feels like a new electric SUV is launched every half hour, so you would be forgiven for forgetting about the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which arrived in 2021. It seems as though Ford has too.

When it landed on UK shores, it received good reviews but buyers didn't, ahem, stampede to showrooms and today there continue to be more V8 Mustangs in the classifieds than electric ones.

It's still on sale, despite occupying a very similar part of the market to Ford's newer Capri crossover, but the Mustang EV is a more rational buy as a used car than a new one.

First of all, it has a high list price new – £51,000 for the Extended Range (ER), which is the one you'll want – so you can save a packet in depreciation by buying used. A second-hand ER can be had for less than £17,000 these days.

Second, a used one looks almost identical to a new one, inside and out, because Ford has not done much to update the Mach-E since its launch, including its range.

Talking of which, the 379 miles Ford claims for the ER models is very impressive and that's probably why they account for most of the classified ads.

Power is drawn from a 91kWh (usable) battery, which is good for a real-world 300 miles even at motorway speeds. We recorded a respectable 3.2mpkWh in our road test and the claimed charging speed is an acceptable 150kW.

There's also a Standard Range (SR) model with 273 miles of claimed range, or 292 miles in cars from 2022 onwards, but it's not a great deal cheaper second-hand.

Both variants are readily available with all-wheel drive but we wouldn't bother because it knocks as much as 50 miles from the range and the rear-driven single-motor car rides sweeter.