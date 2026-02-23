BACK TO ALL NEWS
How to buy a 350bhp Ford Mustang for £16k

In the pink pony club: A wisely chosen used Mustang Mach-E will leave you feeling quids in

Alex Wolstenholme
News
5 mins read
23 February 2026

It feels like a new electric SUV is launched every half hour, so you would be forgiven for forgetting about the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which arrived in 2021. It seems as though Ford has too.

When it landed on UK shores, it received good reviews but buyers didn't, ahem, stampede to showrooms and today there continue to be more V8 Mustangs in the classifieds than electric ones.

It's still on sale, despite occupying a very similar part of the market to Ford's newer Capri crossover, but the Mustang EV is a more rational buy as a used car than a new one.

First of all, it has a high list price new – £51,000 for the Extended Range (ER), which is the one you'll want – so you can save a packet in depreciation by buying used. A second-hand ER can be had for less than £17,000 these days.

Second, a used one looks almost identical to a new one, inside and out, because Ford has not done much to update the Mach-E since its launch, including its range.

Talking of which, the 379 miles Ford claims for the ER models is very impressive and that's probably why they account for most of the classified ads.

Power is drawn from a 91kWh (usable) battery, which is good for a real-world 300 miles even at motorway speeds. We recorded a respectable 3.2mpkWh in our road test and the claimed charging speed is an acceptable 150kW.

There's also a Standard Range (SR) model with 273 miles of claimed range, or 292 miles in cars from 2022 onwards, but it's not a great deal cheaper second-hand.

Both variants are readily available with all-wheel drive but we wouldn't bother because it knocks as much as 50 miles from the range and the rear-driven single-motor car rides sweeter.

Read our review

Car review
ford mustang mach e 2023 review 04 front cornering

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford's enticingly named electric family SUV gets mid-life suspension revisions and equipment tweaks

Read our review
Performance is strong across the board. SR cars use a 261bhp rear-mounted motor for a 7.0sec 0-62mph time, while the AWD version shaves a second off that with its extra torque and power.

The ER gets a beefed-up rear motor for 286bhp, while the all-wheel-drive version's 346bhp gets from 0-62mph in just over 5sec.

There are no Boss 302s or Shelby GT500s with this 'Stang, but there are two performance editions. The GT is the spicy version with 480bhp, which means 0-62mph in under 4sec.

Naturally, efficiency is reduced and you'll be lucky to see more than 250 miles on a charge. The ride becomes bone-numbingly hard too.

The other performance model is the Rally, which has the same powertrain as the GT but gets a 20mm suspension lift to aid gravel travel and backside comfort, smaller WRC-style wheels and chunky tyres.

With the added wing, it makes the Mach-E look like a rally car for the road and it's genuinely capable and good fun on loose surfaces.

If you can't stretch to a Huracán Sterrato or 911 Dakar, it's a good rough-road alternative – with a much bigger boot and a back seat.

Thanks to a large Tesla-style 16in touchscreen on all Mach-Es, the cabin doesn't look dated. Being picky, we would like more physical buttons and some brighter, higher-quality feeling trim options.

That said, the vibe is generally good. Ford avoided putting 'Ford' badges inside and out so that neighbours and friends aren't blindfolded by their badge snobbery, and it could well be mistaken for something German.

It's stylish, practical, decent to drive and great value second-hand. No, it's not perfect, but when has a Mustang ever been that?

What to look for

Paintwork: There have been reports of poor-quality paint. Look out for flaking on the roof and spoiler especially.

Software: Some owners have complained about laggy screens that crash, change the settings and open doors without warning, even with the latest updates installed. Just ensure the car you're test driving is responsive.

Steering wheel buttons: They can become sticky, which can make them useless at best and result in unwanted setting changes at worst. It's potentially expensive to fix because a whole new wheel may have to be fitted.

12V battery: The small 12V battery can cause problems for Mach-E owners. It can fail unexpectedly, blacking out the systems while driving or leaving you locked out. Some owners suggest proactively replacing it after three years.

Rattles and leaks: Squeaks and rattles may be prevalent in a Mach-E. Also check for signs of a leaking sunroof.

Tyres: This is a big, heavy EV with a lot of performance on tap (especially in GT spec) so it's not surprising that some owners have reported excessive tyre wear. Check the tread depth on all four corners, and budget up to £800 for the best rubber – or use it as a bargaining chip when negotiating a purchase.

Also worth knowing

Beyond the battery and drivetrain options, there are no trim levels for the Mach-E. But there are a couple of options to be aware of.

One is BlueCruise, which is the only hands-free driving tech approved in the UK and can be activated on most motorways. However, you still have to pay attention, so its advantage over standard adaptive cruise control isn't that great. You can always take out a monthly subscription if you're desperate to try it, though.

The Tech Pack brings a hands-free tailgate, Bang & Olufsen sound system, panoramic roof and powered seats.

A heat pump became standard for the 2025 model year and improves range during the winter. However, it has made the froot considerably smaller – previously a big practicality trump card for the Mach-E.

An owner's view

Dakota Ward: "Coming from the perspective of an SR owner (240-mile real-world range), the decision to go for an ER for my wife has been a game-changer. That 60-70 extra miles ensures three hours before a stop. It's my wife's first EV and she is in love. My biggest frustrations are that the driver's seat doesn't tilt, the air-con controls aren't front and centre on the screen and there is no mechanical button for the rear hatch."

How much to spend

£16,000-£19,999: A mix of 2021 and 2022 cars with 50,000-80,000 miles, including some big-battery models.

£20,000-£26,999: A large selection of low-mileage big- and small-battery cars, some even on 24-plates.

£27,000-£40,000: Early, 50,000-mile-plus GTs come into play here, as well as nearly new and delivery-mileage Extended Range versions.

£40,000 and above: Although a new Mach-E officially starts at £42,000, you can get a pre-registered GT for that price. A few thousand more buys a Rally.

