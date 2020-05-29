Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 29 May

Supercar fatigue’ sounds like a pretentious phrase you would hear uttered only by spoilt motoring journalists who are flooded with fast and exotic metal on a weekly basis.

But it appears that such a thing exists: such is the embarrassment of riches in the world of supercars that used prices for many are beginning to look very tempting. McLarens seem to be hit particularly hard by this, following a dizzying onslaught of cars coming out of Woking within just a few years.

The 570S became McLaren’s entry-level car in 2015. Magnificent steering, a wonderful balance between ride comfort and handling prowess and a 562bhp V8 meant it was nothing less than top-drawer. Yet we’ve found a stealthily specced example going for £82,950 – almost a 50% fall from its price when new. For this, you get a 2016 car with 14,200 miles, a full service history and options such as front/rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

One of the best things about modern McLarens is how usable they are, so you’ll struggle to find a 570S with very low mileage. But there don’t seem to be mechanical faults among them; while the MP4-12C may have been dogged by reliability issues, it appears McLaren managed to iron out those initial engineering creases for its new product era.

Mind you, even though this particular 570S looks squeaky clean, we’d still want to check its electrics are all in sound working order. And the warranty may run until 2021, but we’d definitely consider extending it; even when buying used, you can pay to extend any McLaren car’s cover up to its 10th birthday.