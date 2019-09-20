Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 20 September

We should be talking about soft-tops in winter when, so the theory goes, their prices are lower, but who wants to wait until it’s too cold to put the roof down?

Mazda MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech, £8870: In any case, the third-generation Mazda MX-5 that we found – a 2013/63-reg 2.0 Sport Tech with 62,000 miles – already looks well priced at £8870. Being a 2013 car, it has the later-style nose plus improved throttle response and brake feel. Meanwhile, the Tech part in the name means it has a TomTom sat-nav with touchscreen.

We like the Mk3, and the later the better. Like all generations, it’s reasonably tough, and in comparison with the Mk1 and Mk2, it actually seems to be less prone to rust. Only ‘seems’, mind you: most early Mk3s have a spot of rust at the base of the front quarter window frame, where the black coating appears to be thin.

It’s a reminder that for all its qualities, the model is not without problems, although most are down to poor maintenance. So we’ll check our chosen car’s oil quality and level and listen for a rumbly crankshaft. Just like the current Mk4’s gearbox, the Mk3’s feels notchy when cold, so we’ll go for an extended drive to warm the oil through, when the shift action should ease up. A gentle whine from the rear could be a wheel bearing or, worse, the rear differential.