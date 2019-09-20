Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 20 September

Catch the last of this year's warm weather in a nimble and attractive third-gen Mazda MX-5
John Evans
by John Evans
20 September 2019

We should be talking about soft-tops in winter when, so the theory goes, their prices are lower, but who wants to wait until it’s too cold to put the roof down? 

Mazda MX-5 2.0 Sport Tech, £8870: In any case, the third-generation Mazda MX-5 that we found – a 2013/63-reg 2.0 Sport Tech with 62,000 miles – already looks well priced at £8870. Being a 2013 car, it has the later-style nose plus improved throttle response and brake feel. Meanwhile, the Tech part in the name means it has a TomTom sat-nav with touchscreen. 

We like the Mk3, and the later the better. Like all generations, it’s reasonably tough, and in comparison with the Mk1 and Mk2, it actually seems to be less prone to rust. Only ‘seems’, mind you: most early Mk3s have a spot of rust at the base of the front quarter window frame, where the black coating appears to be thin. 

It’s a reminder that for all its qualities, the model is not without problems, although most are down to poor maintenance. So we’ll check our chosen car’s oil quality and level and listen for a rumbly crankshaft. Just like the current Mk4’s gearbox, the Mk3’s feels notchy when cold, so we’ll go for an extended drive to warm the oil through, when the shift action should ease up. A gentle whine from the rear could be a wheel bearing or, worse, the rear differential. 

Our Verdict

Mazda MX-5

Here is the fourth-gen Mazda MX-5 - the definitive small sports car

Fourth-generation MX-5 heads back to Mazda's roadster's roots, surpassing its predecessor in every area

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The Mazda’s pointy handling can surprise some people, so we’ll make sure panel gaps are regular, there’s no fresh or poorly applied paint and things like wing bolts are original. Finally, we’ll inspect the tyres for uneven wear and for bald inner shoulders, signs that it could be due a geometry check.

Morris Marina 1.8 TC, £4450: As GTI is today, so TC (twin carburettor) was in days of yore. It means this 1974 Marina saloon puts out 95bhp – more than enough for its woeful chassis. Although it’s exempt from the test, our find has 12 months’ MOT and looks in decent nick.

Subaru Legacy 3.0 R Spec B, £3750: Sporty Legacys have always played second fiddle to hot Imprezas but should not be ignored. Which is why we bring you this, the 3.0 R with its 241bhp flat six and four-wheel drive. Our find is a 2009-reg with 109,000 miles and full service history. 

Nissan Murano 3.5 Auto, £2290: Nissan’s smoothly styled SUV still looks appealing. Early versions, such as this one – a 2005-reg with 108,000 miles – were powered by a detuned version of the 350Z’s 3.5 V6, teamed with a CVT gearbox. It’s thirsty but comfortable and well equipped. Audi Q7 6.0 V12 TDI quattro.

Audi Q7 6.0 V12 TDI quattro, £27,995: In this age of downsizing, let’s hear it for the Q7 6.0, whose V12 musters 493bhp and 737lb ft for 0-62mph in 5.5sec. New, it cost £100k. Our find, a 2011-reg with 80,000 miles, is a quarter of that, leaving you change for its next set of carbon-ceramic brakes.

Auction watch 

Bentley Continental GT 6.0: Few used cars look such value for money as an early Continental GT W12. Take this one, which passed through auction recently. It’s a 2005-reg with 69,000 miles and full service history – most of it Bentley – that went for £16,650. The last service included a new spoiler motor and four tyre pressure sensors, so no expense spared. 

However, you don’t need to risk all at auction to bag a bargain Conti. Around £17,500 will get you into a tasty private-sale car – such as the 2004-reg one we found with 78,000 miles and full Bentley service history – and you can drive it before you buy it. 

Future classic

Porche Boxster (981): If the interest in the last air-cooled 911s is anything to go by, interest in the last flat six Boxsters before the arrival of the flat four 718 may one day be almost as strong. Certainly, values of the 981-generation Boxster, as it is known, are holding up.

Our tip for future glory is the 311bhp S variant with the manual gearbox. The more common Tiptronic is good but experience shows manuals become more sought after. We found just such a car – a one-owner, 2012/62-reg with 74,000 miles and full Porsche history – for £25,500.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me a good family hatchback for £8000, please.

Seat Leon 1.2 TSI SE Technology pack 5dr, £7998

Honda Civic Type R, £8000

Mark Pearson: I notice John has asked for a good family hatchback, but as my family are far from good, I thought I’d whip up something naughty instead. Take this immaculate 2009 Civic Type R with just 50,000 miles for £8k. Yes, I know it’s only got three doors, but it also has a 197bhp VTEC and sees off 0-60mph in just 6sec, so they’ll just have to climb into the rear through the front doors, won’t they? 

Max Adams: I, on the other hand, don’t have a family, but I think I’ve gone for the far more grounded choice. The Leon is the best buy at this price level because you get tonnes of equipment – sat-nav, LED headlights, cruise control and more – for a bargain price. My car is also much newer – 2016 – and will be inexpensive to run. I’d hate to think what the insurance would be on yours. 

MP: Think of their little faces as you introduce them to their first roundabout in the Civic Type R. It’s a thrill they’ll never get over. 

MA: Unlike the cripplingly firm ride that’ll induce car sickness during every journey. No, mine’s the better compromise because the Leon is still a belter in the bends, but the standard comfort suspension is supple enough to deal with the worst road imperfections. 

MP: What? I don’t actually think anyone’s ever heard of your car, to be honest, whereas my family will bask in the unending joy of all that Type R motoring. 

Verdict: Unending joy? Knowing my family, that’ll be the Leon.

Read more

Nearly-new buying guide: Porsche Boxster (981)

Used car buying guide: Mazda MX-5 Mk3​

Mazda MX-5 review

Join the debate

Comments
2

kronospoker.com

20 September 2019

drumtochty

20 September 2019

The Tech in the MX5 name does not refer to a satanav as plenty of the Spor Tech NC2 and NC3 cars did not have a satanav. So 0 out of 1

In the UK there is no issue with engine oil quality unless the writer can point to a specific case of a lack of quality, back to the writer.  All the NC cars can suffer if the oil level is not kept up and run bearings if the oil level gets too low. So 1 out of 2

A look at the "lightsuplightsdown" Youtube channel for the MX5restorer will show undersides on an NC car needing say £1,000 repairs due to rust as the cars are very badly protected. I have undersealed a good number of NC and ND or MK3 and Mk4 cars. So say 0.25 out of 1

So of the writer got it wrong on rust, oil quality and the spec of the Sport Tec cars but did get it correct on watching the oil level. 1.025 out of 4 at best, should try harder,

 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week