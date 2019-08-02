Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 2 August

The Audi S8 of 2006-2010 may not be the first choice of BMW M5 or Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG fanciers, but don’t underestimate its deeply interesting 5.2-litre V10 or the value of its quattro system when conditions are less than ideal.

Audi S8, £10,995: And what a talking point that lump is. It’s closely related to the V10 in the Lamborghini Gallardo and, while it’s less powerful, with 444bhp to the Gallardo’s 552bhp, it’s just as torquey, although at half the revs (3000rpm).

Other S8 talking points include the car’s aluminium body (reasonably dent resistant but difficult to repair if it gets a bad knock) and suspension. However, things to keep under wraps are a heroic thirst of around 20mpg, a firm ride and high servicing costs – cylinder 10’s spark plug in particular is expensively difficult to access.

Our interest in this Audi flagship was prompted by a 2007/07 S8 with 93,000 miles that we found, advertised for £10,995. It’s finished in black and has been serviced every 10,000 miles, although we’d want to scrutinise every invoice to establish exactly what was done. It’s had two previous keepers, the last one its custodian for the past six years.