The best 10 used supercars for 2022

Some second-hand hypercars that dangled temptingly at about £250,000 in 2012 have since jumped to half a million or more. But if you know where to look, you can pick up a car that delivers a truly epic driving experience without paying such an epic price – even in 2022.
Noble M12, 2000-2008
£38,000-£55,000: The Noble M12 is the kind of supercar the world no longer has house room for. It’s light, compact, grippy, nimble, surprisingly sophisticated with its body control, and epic on boost with its power delivery – not for the faint of heart, but hilarious for those who are up for the challenge. Get a higher-spec car if you can and watch out for evidence of worn suspension joints and steering bushes.
One we found: 2004 Noble M12 GTO-3R, 24k miles, £48,999
Nissan GT-R, 2008-2022
£40,000-£150,000: More of a supercar slayer than a proper exotic itself, but well worth considering if you want naked aggression and lots of real-world, four-wheel-drive performance. It’s mechanically complicated, though, especially in the driveline. Avoid heavily tuned examples, pay a premium for a car with a good service history and consider an inspection by a specialist.
Add your comment