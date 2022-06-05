The best 10 used supercars for 2022

£50,000-£95,000: In drop-top, 10-cylinder form, this is roundly acknowledged to be one of the best driver’s cars that Audi has ever built (even if the coupé edges it for rigidity and sharpness). The folding roof gives easy aural access to that guttural motor, which doesn’t take too much looking after, and there’s a satisfyingly snickety six-speed manual on offer, too.

One we found: 2014 Audi R8 V10 Spyder Quattro Manual, 26k miles, £59,991

Ferrari 360 Modena, 1994-2004

£55,000-£95,000: Ferrari hit the supercar big time when it launched the 360 Modena, which is still one of the most temptingly attainable modern supercars. There are plenty about, which makes tracking one down in just the right colour and spec possible and keeps values sensible, too.

The 360 M was Ferrari’s first supercar with an aluminium chassis, so it was both lighter and stiffer than the 355. It looked like a car for a new era: it didn’t have Ferrari’s old flip-up headlights or its edgy, strakey bodystyling. It was a bold, curvy, clear-eyed step forward. But it’s also still old enough that you can buy a manual instead of an ‘F1’ paddle shift. The aluminium construction makes 360s more corrosion-resistant than earlier Ferraris, but look out for paint bubbling in the bodywork in any case – and be ready to pay stiff maintenance prices. For a typical car, expect annual routine service and upkeep to cost around £2500.

One we found: 1999 Ferrari 360 Modena, 34k miles, £61,450

Lamborghini Gallardo, 2003-2013