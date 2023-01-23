Used car buying guide: Audi RS7 Sportback

There’s nothing more exciting than stylish practicality. If you want to relax in chic comfort, buy a Barcelona chair. If voguish kitchens are your bag, buy a copper pot rack. If you want a sleek, four-door Audi R8, buy an Audi RS7.

This saloon-hatchback-coupé crossbreed makes you wonder why true sports cars need to exist. It can take four people in comfort and propel them to 62mph in a rival-beating 3.9sec. At full chat and with the £1500 option to delete the 155mph limiter, it will hit 189mph.

Powering the RS7 is a brawny 4.0-litre V8 with all the sonorous fervour of a preacher on a Sunday morning. The twin-turbocharged petrol powerplant, borrowed from the Bentley Continental GT, develops 553bhp and 516lb ft of torque – a considerable 51bhp more than the comparable Mercedes CLS 63 AMG and a tad more than the BMW M6.

So, it has the performance; but with the RS7, you don’t need to be travelling quickly to be impressed. Its refined yet boisterous come-on-if-you-think-you’re-hard-enough looks make it appear like it’s going fast even when it’s at a standstill. Much like the R8, then.

Looks are also a reason why you might buy the RS7 over its Audi RS6 Avant sister. While not as practical, the RS7 looks like an Audi A6 saloon that has had a few more sessions in the wind tunnel rather than a cargo-minded estate, which some will prefer.

The results speak for themselves. The RS7 is a striking take on the super-saloon recipe, making it an attractive proposition if you enjoy standing out from the crowd.

In 2015, a facelift brought restyled headlights and nips and tucks to the bumpers to make them a bit more svelte.