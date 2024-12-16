How to buy a high-mileage used car for half price

Which Golf in the main image here has done the higher mileage? Both were registered in 2019, but one has done 49,000 miles, the other 129,000.

In fact, the higher-mileage car is on the right. The point is, cover up its odometer and you’d never know. Its paintwork is as bright as the lower-mileage car’s and it goes and stops just as well.

It has no rattles and its doors close with that lovely thump typical of a Golf.

It’s being sold by Car-Pod, an award-winning used car dealer near Southampton.

Paul Toomer has been selling cars from his business for 10 years, and while he prefers those with an average mileage, he doesn’t shy away from anything with more than 100,000 – as long as it meets certain criteria.

“Assuming it has a good service history and is in good condition, I’m happy buying a car with a high mileage if it’s German or Czech [Skoda],” he says.

“Body- and interior-wise they hold up well, and a thorough service usually fixes any small issues. Korean and most Japanese cars make good high-milers, too, but their interiors are flimsier so they can feel like they’ve done the mileage.

"I’m wary of small petrol engines, regardless of the make. I’m selling a 2018-reg Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost that’s done 104,000 miles.

"It’s a great little car but only because it had a replacement engine at 40,000 miles. In my experience, small petrol engines are a liability.”

Toomer has priced his high-mileage Volkswagen Golf, a 2019-reg 1.6 TDI Match Edition with one owner, a full service history and a new timing belt, at £7995.

He says that had it done half the mileage, it would be £11,995: “It’s good value, but even so, there’s been little interest in it. That’s partly because there are so many Golfs out there and because people dislike high mileages, even if in this case they could save themselves £4000.”