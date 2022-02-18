BACK TO ALL NEWS
Take it or leave it: Used picks for 18 February
Take it or leave it: Used picks for 18 February

We take a look at a varied selection of potential modern classics
18 February 2022

Japan has exported several sporty models over the years, but there’s one that you might have forgotten about amid the flurry of Subaru Imprezas, Mitsubishi Lancers and Toyota Supras. Enter Mazda and the 6 MPS saloon: the first car in the firm’s line-up to bear its performance badge. 

Mazda 6 MPS, £6995

Technically a sports saloon, the car was based on the first-generation 6 but had a go-faster edge. As part of its athletic makeover, the 6 MPS gained low-key styling upgrades including 18in wheels, new tail-lights, twin exhausts, a deeper front air dam and a bonnet hump to hide a duct channelling air to the car’s intercooler.

Don’t be fooled by its subtle styling, though: the model received a host of mechanical changes and much of it was completely re-engineered to suit its new performance credentials.

Under the bonnet sits fundamentally the same 2.3-litre turbocharged in-line four seen in the standard car, but here upgraded with a new turbocharger and direct fuel injection. Working in conjunction with a six-speed manual gearbox and a freshly installed four-wheel drive system, it is good for 264bhp, 280lb ft and a 0-62mph time of 6.6sec. 

Brand-new chassis sections were added behind the dashboard and rear seats, while the model’s suspension mountings were also strengthened. In fact, the car’s torsional stiffness was increased by as much as 50%. Its suspension was also upgraded with higher spring rates, revised bushes and dampers and thicker anti-roll bars. 

We thought its ride, steering, body control and £25,000 price were all key draws for the 6 MPS back in 2004. You can find one now for around £7000, like our example here from 2006 with 55,000 miles under its wheels.

While the 6 MPS may not be as dynamically adept as rivals such as the BMW 3 Series or as thrilling as a Mitsubishi Lancer, if you have your mind set on a discreet saloon with punchy performance and rarity to boot, there are few better choices out there. Bring it back, Mazda.

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mazda 6

Mazda 6

The Mazda 6 is a Ford Mondeo rival with rakish styling and lightweight, low-emissions tech

Read our review
Verdict: Take it

Peugeot 1007

£2999: Even a five-star Euro NCAP rating and fancy electric sliding doors couldn’t save the Peugeot 1007. Its weight was disproportionate to its footprint; the compact MPV tipped the scales at 1300kg, meaning its 1.6-litre petrol engine had to work hard to compensate. Performance and economy suffered as a result.

Verdict: Leave it

Audi S1

£13,995: This 2014-reg Audi S1 comes in Sepang Blue and is in remarkable condition, with a full service history and 88,000 miles driven. Only the first-generation A1 was given a four-wheel-drive performance model, and it’s unlikely that we’ll see another before Ingolstadt’s inevitable switch to electric. So now is the time to buy.

Verdict: Take it

Mitsubishi ASX

£12,990: The ASX was one of the first mainstream crossovers to hit the market back in the 1990s, but even later models, such as this facelifted third-generation car, feel dated compared with contemporary rivals. This one is driven by the smallest 1.6-litre petrol engine, producing just 115bhp for a 0-62mph time of 11.5sec.

Verdict: Leave it

Used cars for sale

 Mazda 6 2.0 Se-l 4dr
2015
£9,995
45,994miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d Sport Nav 4dr
2015
£10,295
58,766miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d Se-l Nav 5dr Auto
2015
£10,999
55,068miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mazda 6 2.0 Se Nav 4dr
2016
£11,050
54,750miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.0 Se-l Nav 4dr
2016
£11,495
47,880miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d [175] Sport Nav 5dr
2015
£11,730
58,948miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d Sport Nav 4dr
2016
£12,436
36,400miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d Sport Nav 4dr
2016
£12,500
38,134miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Mazda 6 2.2d Sport Nav 5dr
2017
£12,999
67,163miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
