Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 26 November

Everyone's fancied having a slice of Amercian muscle on their drive at some point. But what should you go for?

Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT Fastback, £29,995: American performance cars make no sense in the UK, what with our expensive fuel prices and narrow country roads, but that doesn’t make them any less desirable.

The Ford Mustang is one of the most recognisable, and it’s today’s Mk6 car that we’ve taken a liking to on the used market. It was launched in 2013 as the first ’Stang to be sold globally and to offer right-hand drive.

Coming with a fastback or slightly pricier convertible body, it offered a few engines. The 300bhp 3.7-litre V6 continued from the Mk5, joined by a new 435bhp 5.0-litre Coyote V8. But the headline-grabber was a new, more planet-friendly turbocharged four-cylinder unit with 310bhp. This provided a 0-62mph time of 5.5sec when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox (a six-speed automatic was a £1500 option).

Every model got xenon headlights, an 8.0in touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, performance brakes, a rear diffuser, a reversing camera and cloth bucket seats, while the four-pot car gained electrically adjustable front seats.

The track-focused GT350 joined the range with a host of performance updates, including a 526bhp 5.2-litre flat-plane-crank V8, a tuned chassis, aero changes and Brembo calipers.

Britain’s used market isn’t short of Mustangs, although most are LHD, with RHD commanding a premium. V8 cars are also a bit pricier and those with the V6 are few and far between, given it was axed in 2017.

We found a V8 example from 2016 with 21,000 miles on the clock up for £29,995, with the wheel on the right side and just one owner who has kept it well serviced and in top condition.