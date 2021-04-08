Nearly new buying guide: Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport

The five-door version of the previous Insignia was called simply the hatchback, but Vauxhall clearly thought its replacement, launched in 2017, needed a grander title, hence Grand Sport. It set the bar pretty high in terms of customer expectations. As things turned out, the new car was impressive: handsome, roomy, comfortable and great value. Indeed, we ranked it our third-favourite mid-size business car.

Of course, since it was launched, the world has changed. Unless it has a premium badge, nobody wants a midsize business saloon any more. At the same time, EVs are making old fossilfuel burners such as the Insignia, which doesn’t even have a hybrid in its range, look yet more passé. And that’s good news for used car buyers spoiled rotten by the huge choice of cheap yet still youthful Insignias.

How about £8990 for a 67-plate 2018 1.6 Turbo D Ecotec 136 Tech Line Nav with 60,000 miles? This model is the sweet spot in the range, being refined and reasonably economical.

In fact, there are almost 35 trims to choose from, including engines, and twice that when you add manual and automatic gearboxes. Those engines include 1.5-litre turbo petrols with a choice of 138bhp and 163bhp outputs, the rare 197bhp 1.6T and the 256bhp 2.0-litre reserved for Elite and GSi trims and paired with an automatic ’box and four-wheel drive. This engine lives up to the Grand Sport’s ambitious name. The most rounded petrol is the 163bhp unit. It’s flexible around town and a quiet, long-distance cruiser.

The most frugal motor is the 109bhp 1.6-litre diesel, but the more powerful 134bhp version offers a superior blend of performance, price and economy, and there are loads for sale. The 163bhp 2.0-litre diesel trails rivals on economy. The most powerful diesel is the twin-turbo 207bhp 2.0-litre, again paired with an automatic ’box and four-wheel drive. As standard, every Insignias has automatic lights, keyless entry and ignition, electric windows, air conditioning, a DAB radio, good connectivity, lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition.

Design Nav trim adds a sat-nav, while SRi offers alloy wheels, tinted glass and a spoiler, plus climate control. SRi Nav is self-evident. SRi VX-Line extras include a flat-bottomed steering wheel, a bodykit and a second digital screen. This trim dominates used supply. Our pick is the SRi-based Tech Line Nav for its parking sensors and lumbar adjustment in place of a bodykit.