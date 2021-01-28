BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Velar

One of the suavest SUVs around is also objectively appealing - here's how to get one in your garage
News
4 mins read
3 November 2021

Whatever your opinion about modern Land Rovers, you must admit that some are stunning to behold. Take this handsome devil, the Range Rover Velar. It’s objectively good, too, and although it seems to be aimed more squarely at those living up in town rather than down in the country, it will still do all the rough stuff brilliantly given half a chance.

Underneath its suave exterior, there’s the choice of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol in the 247bhp P250 and 296bhp P300 or a 3.0-litre V6 petrol in the 375bhp P380. There’s also a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 in the 542bhp P550. Later models revised this line-up to just the P250, P400 and P400e petrol-electric plug-in hybrid.

Of the oil-burners, there was originally a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel in the 178bhp D180 and 237bhp D240, plus a 3.0-litre V6 in the 296bhp D300. Later on, the line-up was trimmed down to just a new D200 and the existing D300.

While the D180’s 0-62mph time of 8.9sec won’t get you foaming at the mouth, it’s solid enough in the mid-range. Still, if you can afford it, the D300 is nicer, with more mid-range oomph. The P300 has 296bhp so it’s quick flat out, but there’s less shove lower down than the diesels provide, meaning you need to work it much harder. The 247bhp P250 petrol needs even more of a workout but still delivers its power smoothly.

Comfort varies depending on which suspension and alloy wheel option you have. The smallest 19in alloy wheels work best, because the ride can get quite fidgety on rough, pockmarked roads. Air suspension is standard on V6 models and provides a ride to suit your mood; Comfort mode is wafty, while Dynamic stiffens things up.

The Velar dashboard features two touchscreens, with two rotary dials on the lower screen (which deals with climate and driving modes) that control various functions depending on what’s displayed on the screen at the time. The one above looks after the sat-nav and media functions.

Range Rover Velar

Range Rover Velar

Fourth Range Rover model has abundant style but how much breadth of ability does the Velar really have?

On SE trim and above, you also get a 12.3in configurable display where the speedo and tacho otherwise go.

The only major tech omissions are Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; there is a Land Rover app that gives you some smartphone mirroring capabilities, but it’s awkward to use.

Space in the front of the Velar is fine even for taller drivers, but the situation isn’t so good in the rear. Head room is fine but leg room isn’t brilliant for those who are long of leg.

Despite Land Rover’s claims, the Velar has a smaller boot than its rivals; this is because it measures right up to the roof, rather than to the window line as other brands do. There is, at least, a 40/20/40-split folding rear bench, though.

 

BUYER BEWARE

Driveline Some owners have reported driveline vibration which may be cured by replacing the existing aluminium bracket securing the half shaft with one made of steel. This solution has been made available for the F-Pace, the Velar's sister car. 

Wheels We don't usually waste your time advising you to check the condition of the wheels because you would anyway but in the case of the Velar's 22-inch affairs, they are all too easy to kerb and repairs are expensive – so do check them.

Body Despite having big mirrors and standard rear parking sensors, the Velar isn’t the easiest car in the world to park, so check the bumpers and bodywork for dents and scratches. Check the bright pillars aren't scratched. Palm the door handles sideways to see if the top covers fall off. Be sure the door seals are properly located and that they fit snugly.

Interior It’s a good idea to have a play around with the touchscreens on the dashboard and make sure they don’t freeze. Be sure the infotainment system is running the latest software and that it has Apple CarPlay. It might require a simple hard reset (turning the car on and off again) or it may require a trip to the dealership for diagnosis. Check the screens aren't scratched or marked. If the car has a light-coloured interior, look out for signs of stains or dye that's transferred to the seats from clothing. Listen for creaking trim and check for unsightly panel gaps. 

Back to top

 

 

Need to know

Officially, the D180 gets 42mpg, the D200 43.1mpg, the D240 41.1mpg and the D300 38mpg. The P250 gets 30.8mpg, the P300 29.8mpg and the P400 28mpg. There have been two recalls.

The first related to petrol engines built until 31 January 2018 and requires a new fuel rail. The second was for air-con that might not be able to demist the windows of cars built between April and November 2017.

Prices start at around £32,000 for a 2017 D180. Expect to spend between £32,000 and £35,000 on a 2017 car in a high spec. Look to splash out £36,000-£40,000 on a good 2019 model or £40,000- £55,000 on a 2020 car. You need more than £60,000 for a P550.

Our pick

D300 S: Despite its use of aluminium, the Velar is a heavy car, so we would go for the effortless performance of the 3.0-litre V6 D300 diesel. Its low-down torque has little trouble getting the car moving and it has plenty of power for faster roads.

Wild card

P550 SV Autobiography Dynamic Edition: Such is the might of this 5.0-litre V8 beast that it can power you in sybaritic luxury from 0-62mph in just 4.6sec one minute and cross a ploughed field the next.

Ones we found

2017 Velar D180 S, 30,000 miles, £32,000

2018 Velar D240 R-Dynamic S, 28,000 miles, £39,995

2020 Velar P550 SV Autobiography, 4000 miles, £77,950

Range Rover Velar gains new engines and PHEV option for 2021 

Range Rover Velar 2019 long-term review 

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

artill 28 January 2021

Another JLR second hand promotion, without a single mention of what fails, what to look out for, common issues etc. Is Autocar worried the article will become too long for people to read?

ewanmac76 28 January 2021

I have to disagree.  I thought the Velar was stunning the first time I saw it and still think it is a fantastic design.  Beauty, beholder and all that!

Peter Cavellini 28 January 2021
ewanmac76 wrote:

I have to disagree.  I thought the Velar was stunning the first time I saw it and still think it is a fantastic design.  Beauty, beholder and all that!

I have only seen one since it came out, it was in Shanks White, and looked from the front like it had Mumps, a big fat Chin, maybe it was more popular in different Countries?, anyway, I don't think it was one of there best designs.

jason_recliner 28 January 2021

God these things look stupid.  Like a 12yo's idea of a cool 4WD wagon.

si73 28 January 2021
jason_recliner wrote:

God these things look stupid.  Like a 12yo's idea of a cool 4WD wagon.

Yeah I'm not keen either, front looks good but the rear and side views make it look ungainly to me. I'd much rather a standard range rover if I were to have such a thing.

