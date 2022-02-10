Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 2008

Six years after launching the 2008, Peugeot gave it a stylish revamp. In its second generation, it would be produced in the form of a sharp, striking SUV, whereas before it was a bland compact people carrier.

The new 2008 is based on the Common Modular Platform, which also underpins the Citroën C4, DS 3 Crossback and Vauxhall Mokka. But don’t think the 2008 is another clone in the crowded crossover class, because its bold design and accessible drivetrains make it really stand out.

The petrol offerings kick off with a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with three power levels: 99bhp (with a six-speed manual gearbox for 62mph in 10.9sec), 128bhp (good for 9.1sec to 62mph) and 153bhp (where you gain the option of an eight-speed automatic for an 8.2sec sprint time). The sole diesel in the range is the 101bhp 1.5-litre BlueHDi, which completes the same run in 10.6sec.

Alternatively, you can step into the future with the e-2008, which has a front-mounted electric motor and a 50kWh battery. A 206-mile range is higher than the 180 miles offered by the 39kWh Hyundai Kona Electric but significantly lower than the 273 miles from the MG ZS EV. The 2008 offered four trim levels at launch: Active, Allure, GT Line and GT.

Entry-level models have 16in alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, a 3.5in digital screen within the dial cluster and a 7.0in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Allure adds an extra flair to the 2008’s styling, with 17in wheels, longitudinal roof bars and a gloss black rear bumper, while the cabin gains seats lined with leather-effect materials, a 3D digital instrument panel and an adjustable boot floor.

Technology improves further on the GT Line, with a 180deg reversing camera, 3D sat-nav, ambient lighting, heated front seats, automatic LED headlights and two-tone 18in alloys.

For maximum safety, consider the top-rung GT, with its adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blindspot monitoring. You will get a number of other premium features, of course, such as Alcantara seats and a panoramic sunroof to bring more light into the cabin.