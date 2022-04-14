Nearly new buying guide: Honda Jazz

The Honda Jazz has been with us for more than 20 years now and the current, fourth-generation car ushered in the most comprehensive update the model has ever had. On top of a hefty interior overhaul, new, eye-catching styling and a host of premium safety equipment, it also received the de rigueur compact SUV treatment.

This was for the Crosstar variant, which sits alongside the standard hatchback. The Honda Jazz Crosstar is 31mm wider and 46mm longer and its ride height has been raised by 37mm. It also has off-road styling details, such as black wheel arches, roof rails, body cladding and a bespoke front grille design.

The Jazz hatchback and Crosstar share one drivetrain option. It’s an economical hybrid unit, consisting of a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, two electric motors, a lithium ion battery and a continuously variable transmission. Total outputs are 97bhp and 187lb ft, for a 0-62mph time of 9.6sec.

It’s a decent system, with inspiration claimed to have been drawn from Honda’s Formula 1 hybrid power unit programme. Although you won’t quite be hitting the same speeds as Verstappen & Co, the Jazz’s use of electric motors is effective, helping to provide a sharp throttle response and strong initial acceleration, with a smartly calibrated system to automatically adjust between petrol and electric driving modes. It’s ideal for low-key electric motoring in city environments.

Economy is also up there at the top of the class. The hatchback is able to achieve a claimed combined economy of 62.8mpg and the Crosstar is rated at 58.9mpg.

Meanwhile, standard equipment is equally impressive in the four specifications offered from the model’s 2020 launch. SE opens the range with a level of equipment that puts some larger, more premium cars to shame. Standard kit includes automatic lights and wipers, adaptive cruise control, climate control and electric door mirrors.

All cars come with a suite of safety features as standard, too, including forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance and cross-traffic monitoring.