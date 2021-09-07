Nearly new buying guide: BMW 3 Series (F30)

The spectacle of all-new 3 Series saloons leaving your local BMW showroom can mean only one thing: a mountain of trade-ins, many of them the model’s predecessor, the F30-generation model of 2012 to 2018.
What a cracking car it is. True, by the end, rivals – notably the Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi A4 – had the measure of it but none was such an all-rounder as the F30.
Handling, composure, performance, efficiency, quality, image – the F30 has it all in abundance. Even the interior, on earlier models a weak spot for its bulky transmission tunnel, is roomy in the back. The boot’s a handy 480 litres, or larger if you find a car with optional folding back seats.
You want more grip? There’s four-wheel drive in the shape of xDrive. You want to join the hybrid revolution? Early on, there was the ActiveHybrid 3, followed later by the 330e iPerformance, a plug-in hybrid capable of up to 25 miles of pure-electric motoring.
During its first year on sale, the F30 accumulated an impressive selection of engines, standouts being the smooth and lusty 320d, the snarly 330d, the creamy but potent 328i and its more frugal 1.6 turbo relation, the 320i EfficientDynamics. The 320d and 330d were EU6-compliant from launch. Buyers could choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic, both superb.
In 2015, the then three-year-old F30 received a shot in the arm courtesy of restyled front and rear ends, LED headlights and a refreshed interior. At the same time, new engines – such as the three-cylinder 318i, the 99g/km CO2 320d ED and the seriously quick 340i – joined the range. The chassis and gearboxes were improved and more advanced infotainment features arrived.
Unrealiable or Unrealiable and costly to repair
To be honest cars don't tend to break down that often these days and I've found the less premium cars not only have less faults they tend to cost alot less to repair. Case in point Suzuki
Unreliable 2?
I’ve now had three different BMW 3 series tourings going back to 2003 and having driven around 250k miles in them in total, am happy to say that, apart from a cracked alloy wheel in my second 3 series, I’ve had totally trouble-free ownership. Currently, I have a 2017 F30 model 330d x drive touring which has to be the best of the three: comfortable, great to drive, spacious, well made, economical - the only negative for me for it has been the road noise from the run flats; seems BMW have finally ironed this problem out with the new model. It’s the way BMWs drive that make me want to buy one and will continue to do so; as far as I’m concerned the competition just isn’t good enough!
Never got on with the front
Never got on with the front end of these that looks like it is drooping. Presumably to pass pedestrian crash tests, just makes it look forehead-heavy front on.