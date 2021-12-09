Nearly new buying guide: Audi E-tron

At its launch in 2019, the E-tron was marketed under the somewhat jumbled slogan “Electric has gone Audi”.

As the brand has rolled out more EVs and committed to shunning combustion in 2033, electric has gone… more normal, and we can approach used E-trons with a bit more familiarity.

At the entry level, we have the 50 Quattro 71kWh version, which packs 308bhp and can go from zero to 62mph in 6.8sec. The next step up is the 55 Quattro 95kWh variant, with 403bhp and a 5.7sec 0-62mph time.

Then there is the E-tron S – or, more specifically, the S Vorsprung Quattro 95kWh. This range-topping model gets 503bhp and a 4.5sec 0-62mph time, making it the quickest of the bunch.

Officially, the 50 Quattro can cover 198 miles with a full battery, although you’re more likely to get 150 miles or so in real-world driving. The 55 Quattro has a WLTP rating of 254 miles and the E-tron S 223 miles.

In terms of trim, Technik and Sport are the most affordable. Standard equipment on the Technik includes heated front seats, part-leather upholstery, electric folding door mirrors, a powered tailgate, keyless go, cruise control, front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and air suspension.

S Line is your mid-range option. It comes with a sporty bodykit, 21in alloys, adaptive sports air suspension, matrix LED headlights, privacy glass and extended leather.

Top-rung Vorsprung adds imposing 22in alloys, a 360deg parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, heated front and rear seats, a head-up display, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, blindspot monitoring and adaptive cruise control with steering assist. And… breathe.

Out on the road, the E-tron’s air suspension does a grand job of wafting you along in Comfort mode, dealing extremely well with all manner of lumps and bumps. The car weighs more than 2.5 tonnes with the driver on board but still handles pretty tidily around bends. The wide tyres provide lots of grip, the steering is precise enough and the suspension does a good job of preventing the car from leaning like a certain well-known Italian tower through corners.