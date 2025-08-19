Have your say - the best 25 cars of the last 25 years

We’re a quarter of the way through the 21st Century, and in the last 25 years the car industry – and the cars we drive on the roads – have undergone a dramatic transformation. So for an upcoming special issue of Autocar we’ve decided to celebrate the 25 most significant cars of the past 25 years.
The Autocar team has drawn up a list, featuring one car from every year from 2001 until 2025. We weren’t looking for the best, fastest or biggest-selling: we’ve judged them purely by the impact they had on their firms, the industry and car buyers.
You’ll be able to read our picks in a special Autocar feature in September, but we’re keen to hear what you think the most significant car from the past quarter century is.
Is it the huge-selling Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf? A groundbreaking EV such as the Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model 3? The record-setting Bugatti Veyron or Lotus Evija? A retro comeback hit like the Mini hatch or Fiat 500? Or a high-riding sales smash such as the BMW X5 or Kia Sportage?
Let us know what car you’d pick and why in the comments, and we’ll run some of the best as part of our special feature.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Honda Jazz for setting the standards for ultra reliability.
Toyota Prius for being a proper decent hybrid.
Skoda for making g better cars then VW , cheaper, more reliable and often nicer to drive.
Nissan Quashqai for inventing SUV ( curse you Nissan)
Subaru Impreza for wild fun and top 4wd rally car.
Ford Transit for proving vans can ride and handle beautifully ( don’t mention the wet belt engine )
Tesla for making provocative, almost ( once the novelty has worn off they are dead boring ) fun electric cars