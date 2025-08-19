BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Have your say - the best 25 cars of the last 25 years
UP NEXT
Second-hand car buyers go for superminis over SUVs

Have your say - the best 25 cars of the last 25 years

On impact alone - what car would you say is the most significant of the last 25 years?

James Attwood
News
1 min read
19 August 2025

We’re a quarter of the way through the 21st Century, and in the last 25 years the car industry – and the cars we drive on the roads – have undergone a dramatic transformation. So for an upcoming special issue of Autocar we’ve decided to celebrate the 25 most significant cars of the past 25 years.

The Autocar team has drawn up a list, featuring one car from every year from 2001 until 2025. We weren’t looking for the best, fastest or biggest-selling: we’ve judged them purely by the impact they had on their firms, the industry and car buyers.

You’ll be able to read our picks in a special Autocar feature in September, but we’re keen to hear what you think the most significant car from the past quarter century is.

Is it the huge-selling Ford Focus or Volkswagen Golf? A groundbreaking EV such as the Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model 3? The record-setting Bugatti Veyron or Lotus Evija? A retro comeback hit like the Mini hatch or Fiat 500? Or a high-riding sales smash such as the BMW X5 or Kia Sportage?

Let us know what car you’d pick and why in the comments, and we’ll run some of the best as part of our special feature.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

 MG ZS 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£15,698
4,836miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Auto Euro 6 5dr
2022
£15,698
18,266miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Colt 1.3 CZ2 Euro 5 3dr
2011
£2,195
90,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,998
7,126miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,998
14,680miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLA 1.6 GLA200 AMG Line Edition (Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,998
36,488miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.2 Elite Euro 6 5dr
2018
£8,498
37,020miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mazda CX-60 3.3 E-SKYACTIV D MHEV Homura Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£36,998
10,962miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 2 Series 2.0 218d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£10,698
47,712miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 19 August 2025
The most significant car since 2000? Very hard question, but it has to be a car which has had massive affordable appeal to lots of people. The Quasqai is a relevant guess, and the delectable MX-5 comes to mind as well, but the overall winner must be the Fiesta. Fairly roomy, decently comfortable and inexpensive and yet always fun to drive no matter the vintage. Such a shame it has gone out of production. Well done Ford.
Thekrankis 19 August 2025
Mk 1 Focus for raising the bar for family car ride and handling.

Honda Jazz for setting the standards for ultra reliability.

Toyota Prius for being a proper decent hybrid.

Skoda for making g better cars then VW , cheaper, more reliable and often nicer to drive.

Nissan Quashqai for inventing SUV ( curse you Nissan)

Subaru Impreza for wild fun and top 4wd rally car.

Ford Transit for proving vans can ride and handle beautifully ( don’t mention the wet belt engine )

Tesla for making provocative, almost ( once the novelty has worn off they are dead boring ) fun electric cars

Latest Reviews

vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review

View all car reviews