Autocar magazine 8 November: on sale now

Toyota's plans for a radical sports EV, Volvo EX30 driven and much more
8 November 2023

This week in Autocar, we dive into Toyota's plans for a radical electric sports car with a manual transmission, drive the long-awaited Volvo EX30, and speak to Maurizio Reggiani, who has shaped some of the world's finest supercars.

News

Toyota's chairman reveals his desire for the Toyota Celica's return, as the firm's groundbreaking modular platform opens up new opportunities for electric sports cars. 

Ferrari reveals the new 499P Modificata - a £4.6 million, 777bhp track toy based on the 499P endurance racer that took victory at La Sarthe this year (Ferrari’s first top-flight endurance outing in 50 years).

Meanwhile, Skoda reveals the new Superb. The flagship hatch and estate offers petrol, diesel and hybrid power, plus new tech for 2024. 

 

 

Reviews

There are two things you need to know about the Volvo EX30 compact EV. The first is that it’s a joy to drive. And the second might be a deal-breaker. Our review is in this week's mag. 

Audi's large SUV-coupé, the Q8, has been given a makeover, but do the changes go far enough?

The Kia EV9, the brand's show-stopping supersized electric SUV, lands in Europe before its UK debut. 

Meanwhile, the Smart #1 takes on our in-depth road test. 

 

Features

 

Maurizio Reggiani has shaped the driving experience of every car you see here. Mike Duff meets the revered tech guru who has been pivotal at Lamborghini since 1995, following stints at Bugatti and Maserati, and is soon to retire.

The Pendine Museum of Speed documents Britain’s rich early history of world land speed record success. Steve Cropley pays it a visit.

Have Japan’s car makers arrived late to EVs or have they actually timed it just right as tech and demand matures? Besides, they see other solutions too, says Mark Tisshaw.

Opinion

 

Matt Prior shares his thoughts on in-car bonging, while Steve Cropley finally gets his chance to drive a rear-wheel drive Polestar 2. 

 

Used

Stuttgart’s mighty Mercedes-Benz GL has few rivals for pace, space and luxury. John Evans explains why it could be a great used buy.

Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

