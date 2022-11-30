Autocar magazine 7 December: double issue on sale now

This week, it’s time for our first of two December double issues, featuring 164 pages of the latest news, greatest road tests and packed with features from cars our staff have bought and sold to ‘road testing’ a 2126bhp hovercraft.

News

We reveal the latest Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG: a 791bhp flagship saloon with a mild-hybrid V8 and over 1,000lb ft of torque. Next, Toyota reveals its new CH-R SUV-coupé and the hardcore electric Lexus supercar with a manual gearbox.

Reviews

We’re testing the new Acura NSX Type S, the last-hurrah for the iconic yet underappreciated sports car. Next, we say goodbye to another legend: the Audi TT RS Iconic Edition. Bowing out with 395bhp and a £26,775 premium over the standard TT RS, does it go out with a bang?

Features

Our features cover all bases this week. Starting with the road testers’ secret santa: our drivers were each told to pick a car that they’d give one of their colleagues - the results made for interesting reading.

We also take a look back at 2022, recounting some of our fondest motoring memories, before uncovering the best used car bargains for the festive season. Then, Richard Webber and our photographer Max Edleston go on a road trip to Shetland, following the pole star in a Polestar. We also reveal the best cars our staff have bought and sold.

Opinion

Matt Prior wonders why there isn’t more public transport in many towns and villages around the UK, particularly his home town of Bicester, and reveals what he thinks is the best solution.

Steve Cropley reveals his stars of 2022 recounting some of his best moments, from the unveiling of the Murray T33 prototype to watching Autocar’s editor driving a 1904 Rover for the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Used cars

Mark Pearson reviews the BMW 5 Series as this svelte, deeply impressive German saloon is this week’s ‘as good as new’ buy.

Meanwhile, Oliver Young tests this week’s cult hero - the original Audi S3. Continuing the German theme, this hot hatch is as timeless as it is capable, and it can be yours from just £3000.

Where to buy

