Autocar magazine 6 September: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we've got a Munich motor show special in which we cover BMW's reborn 3 Series like you've never seen it before, a brand new Volkswagen GTI, and go wild in Wales with a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

News

The new Vision Neue Klasse concept gives the best look yet at BMW’s all-electric future, previewing a dramatic change in exterior and interior design direction - we look at what it means for the firm's future products.

Volkswagen GTI, meanwhile, is storming into the electric age with a feisty, affordable performance variant of the upcoming ID 2 with the new ID GTI concept – a car that harks back to the original Golf GTI in spirit and styling.

In a similar era-defining vein, Mini is entering its next generation with the new Cooper and Countryman. Both cars will go on sale in the UK in 2024, mixing retro-infused styling with new-age technology.

We also uncover the new Renault Scenic, Volkswagen Passat, and Alfa Romeo's first supercar since the 8C Competizione.

Reviews

The BYD Seal is the latest newcomer from the current avalanche of electric cars from China - it it a circus act or like a kiss from a rose? Sam Phillips goes to Bavaria to find out.

Volkswagen has facelifted the ID 4 with the promise of a stronger yet more efficient powertrain and answers to criticism of interior quality - does it impress?

For road test 5640, we've got the sharply-styled Hyundai Kona. Is entry-level second-generation crossover refreshingly simple or wanting in key areas?

Features

Can the outlandish end-of-era, end-of-days Huracán Sterrato really hack it in the rough stuff? Richard Lane puts Lamborghini’s improbable rally raider to the test in Wales.

BTCC ace and true-blue car enthusiast Jake Hill has a fight on his hands – and, he tells Damien Smith, he’s loving it. We find out what life is like at the top.

Twisted is a Land Rover modifier based in Thirsk and is famed for its one-off Defenders. Now it has turned its attention to a certain Suzuki. Matt Prior tests the Twisted Jimmy in North Yorkshire.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks into the recently-expanded London ULEZ and why some non-compliant cars will be more useful in countries that desperately need them, rather than on a scrap heap.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, receives a delightful message on X (formerly Twitter) about his Jeep Wrangler, comments on Ford addressing its roots, and how some farm shops are finding a brilliant new purpose in the electric age.