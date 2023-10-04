BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 4 October: on sale now
Autocar magazine 4 October: on sale now

Merc's Tesla-killing estate, Grecale delivers a shock to our road testers, and our verdict on the new 5 Series
Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 October 2023

This week in Autocar, we've got an exclusive scoop on the latest Tesla-killing load-lugger, the Maserati Grecale delivers a shock to our road testers, we give our verdict on the new BMW 5 Series.

News

Mercedes will launch a shooting brake version of the forthcoming new CLA, as well as electric-focused successors to the GLA and GLB SUVs - we have all you need to know about the firm's attack on the compact class.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile are set to aunch an electric large SUV in 2027, to be pitched against the BMW iX and the next-generation Porsche Cayenne, so it has some big boots to fill.

Over at Nissan, the Japanese firm will launch only electric cars in Europe from now on and cease sales of all combustion cars in the region from 2030 - we've got all you need to know about its key to success.

We also report on concerns over lower speed limits, a new flagship electric sports car from Lexus, and an electric replacement for the Honda NSX.

Reviews

The new 5 Series is Munich's first ever electric exec saloon, and we've taken it for a drive in 335bhp and 593bhp guises to give the definitive six-page verdict.

Sales of the Lexus LS luxury limousine have dried up, so here comes a radical reinvention in the form of the LM - a £112,995 private jet for the road.

The Nio ET5 Touring is the Chinese firm's first European-developed EV, yet another rival to the Tesla Model 3, and just so happens to come as an estate - we give our verdict.

We're also testing the Mercedes GLA, MG 4 Extended Range, and the most powerful variant of the Kia EV6 - the GT.

Features

Maserati’s first mid-sized luxury SUV, the Grecale, combines innovative hybrid tech with style and sporting allure – a very different approach to that of the Range Rover Velar. For better or worse, though? The results will shock you.

Steve Cropley drives 650 miles to and from BMW’s UK HQ to blast an i4 M50 900 metres up a Cornish hill. Was it worth it?

Tata’s £4bn gigafactory should be a boon for nearby Bridgwater – but, as John Evans discovers, some unhappy campers are to be found along the way.

Opinion

Matt Prior gives his verdict on HS2 and why Britain's reputation for poor infrastructure should not sit alongside a rich legacy of the world's finest engineers.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, wonders if he might be too old to retrain, welcomes a Jaguar F-Type R to his garage, spends a fascinating Tuesday at Nissan's Bedfordshire technical centre.


Used

The Vauxhall Zafira Tourer is a practical MPV with a trick up its sleeve - John Evans makes it wear a t-shirt.

