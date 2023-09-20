BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 27 September: on sale now

Porsche 911 S/T and Ferrari Roma Spider driven, BMW's electric future and much more
20 September 2023

This week in Autocar, we delve into the future of the BMW M3, and how it will become the firm's 'crazy', electric driver's car of the future. Plus, a flood of stunning reviews.

The BMW M3 will return in 2027 with a thunderously powerful electric variant. With around 1300bhp, it's set to become the firm's ultimate driver's car. 

Elsewhere, we explore the government's decision to delay the 2030 ban on sales of new combustion-engined cars, as the industry splits in two.

We've also got all the info on Nissan's hot urban EV concept, the new electric VW Transporter, and much more. 

The Ferrari Roma Spider is a drop-top alternative to the already brilliant coupe. It's a hard act to follow for a heavier, less rigid convertible - can its driving dynamics match its stunning looks?

The Porsche 911 S/T is a birthday present the firm has gifted to itself - and it's a sight to behold. See Matt Prior's full review in this week's magazine. 

With unfinished business on Route 66, Matt Prior drives a Hyundai Santa Cruz west through the Nevada desert via the top-secret Area 51 to a hotel in California.

The Quattro is almost upon us – well, German start-up E-Legend’s electric reinvention of it, that is. Mike Duff meets the team and rides in a prototype

An M340i Touring seems all the car you’ll ever need. Andrew Frankel sees if that’s true.

Matt Prior explores how the 2030 ban extension affects smaller, niche car makers, and Steve Cropley guides us through his motoring week. 

Porsche 911 S/T
Read our full road test review
James Ruppert recommends the second-generation Jaguar XK, while our used star of the week is the mk.3 Volkswagen Scirocco. 

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

5
Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

