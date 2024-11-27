Autocar magazine 27 November: on sale now

In this week’s issue we look into Jaguar’s radical redesign, and share details on Hyundai’s seven seater Ioniq 9. Plus, we look back on 8 generations of the VW Golf, drive the Volvo XC90 facelift, and investigate why EVs still might not be suitable for some drivers.

Make someone's Christmas or treat yourself with our Early Bird offers. Save £34 on a subscription to Autocar when you order by 2nd December.

News

Hyundai unveils a Volvo XC90 and MercedesBenz EQS SUV rival at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

Kia's dual-motor seven-seater EV9 GT hits new levels of power boasting an impressive 501bhp going from 0-61mph in just 4.3sec!

Jaguar begins to share concept images as the firm reveals a brave rebrand setting the tone for the brand’s new EV-only era.

Reviews

Murray Scullion heads to Sweden to check out the XC90 facelift and tells us exactly why the car is a win for Volvo.

Is Bentley’s Flying Spur Speed the best saloon in the world? Mark Tisshaw puts it to the test in Arizona.

Plus, we roadtest the Dacia Duster Mk3 (5711).

Features

The VW Golf turns fifty! Vicky Parrott sits behind the wheel of an Mk1 classic as she talks us through eight generations of the iconic car.

Alex Wolstenholme gets a behind-the-scenes look at the Singapore Grand Prix, complete with access to F1 engineers and telemetry.

Are EVs becoming too much for new and inexperienced drivers? John Evans investigates why EVs have a higher crash rate.

Opinion

Steve Cropley takes a trip to Coventry University to take a look at students’ designs for a new fuel cell-powered supercar for Riversimple, stops off at the British Motor Museum and shares his late night thoughts on the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Matt Prior talks to professor of behavioural neuroscience, Kelly Lambert, about how she trained rats to drive and why they enjoy it.

Used

Sam Phillips reminisces on the Huracán and the guttural symphony of its atmospheric V10 engine.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.