Autocar magazine 26th October: on sale now

This week: a two-seat Caterham EV, the Nissan Z and affordable hot hatches
Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 October 2022

This week, we unearth an exclusive - a two seat Caterham EV - drive the new Nissan Z and uncover Britain’s best affordable driver’s car. Pick up a copy of our latest mag to find out more. 

News

Caterham has revealed plans to produce an all-electric sports car and EV edition of the fabled Seven as part of its bold plan for the future. Meanwhile, we unveil the radically-designed Renault 4 and say hello to Jeep’s new baby SUV - the Avenger. 

Related articles

Reviews

We get in the new Nissan Z to find out if the firm’s latest affordable sports car cuts the mustard in a dying market and look at the RML Short Wheelbase - a beautiful Ferrari 250 restomod. 

Features

We’re all about affordable driver’s cars for this week’s features. We've got the Toyota GR86 for a thorough test on UK roads and to find out what Britain’s best affordable driver’s car is - from the Ford Fiesta ST to the Honda Civic Type R

Opinion 

Matt Prior talks about the importance of cars on ‘Q’ registration plates and the touching significance of why Ford named one of their buildings after the late Richard Parry-Jones. 

Steve Cropley reflects on a day driving two-seat off-roaders and his dinner at the Parliamentary All-Party Historic Vehicles Group - at which Jacob Rees Mogg had something to say about his Bentleys. 

Used cars 

Oliver Young explains why the Kia Sorento is the perfect template for a practical, do-it-all SUV in this week’s As Good As New. 

Alex Wolstenholme reports on the Lancia Delta Integrale - a rally-bred, sub-nosed terrier ready to take on all your B-road can throw at it. 

Car Review
