Autocar magazine 26th October: on sale now

News

Caterham has revealed plans to produce an all-electric sports car and EV edition of the fabled Seven as part of its bold plan for the future. Meanwhile, we unveil the radically-designed Renault 4 and say hello to Jeep’s new baby SUV - the Avenger.

Reviews

We get in the new Nissan Z to find out if the firm’s latest affordable sports car cuts the mustard in a dying market and look at the RML Short Wheelbase - a beautiful Ferrari 250 restomod.

Features

We’re all about affordable driver’s cars for this week’s features. We've got the Toyota GR86 for a thorough test on UK roads and to find out what Britain’s best affordable driver’s car is - from the Ford Fiesta ST to the Honda Civic Type R.

Opinion

Matt Prior talks about the importance of cars on ‘Q’ registration plates and the touching significance of why Ford named one of their buildings after the late Richard Parry-Jones.

Steve Cropley reflects on a day driving two-seat off-roaders and his dinner at the Parliamentary All-Party Historic Vehicles Group - at which Jacob Rees Mogg had something to say about his Bentleys.

Used cars

Oliver Young explains why the Kia Sorento is the perfect template for a practical, do-it-all SUV in this week’s As Good As New.

Alex Wolstenholme reports on the Lancia Delta Integrale - a rally-bred, sub-nosed terrier ready to take on all your B-road can throw at it.

Where to buy

