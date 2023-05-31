Autocar magazine 21 June: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we cover Mercedes’ newest wild hypercar, drive Bentley’s £2 million swansong to its W12 engine and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Le Mans 24 Hours.

News

Mercedes has launched the Vision One-Eleven concept as a “progressive interpretation of a ’70s brand icon”, paying tribute to the iconic C111 with just 16 examples set to be produced.

Toyota Gazoo Racing has also begun testing its first battery-powered prototype, with the Japanese firm's chairman Akio Toyoda personally involved in development - we offer more exclusive information.

The Renault Rafale has been launched as the firm's flagship coupé-SUV, promising to be “born and bred for driving pleasure”. Volkswagen's next SUV, meanwhile, will be called the Tayron and is due on sale in the UK in 2025 as a successor to the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace.

Reviews

Honda has vertically stretched the Civic to create the ZR-V, designed for the fiercely contested hybrid-powered family crossover class - we find out if it can take the heat.

We've also been offered a drive in a prototype of the new Volkswagen Tiguan, set to go on sale in June 2024. Felix Page finds out why there’s more to the third generation of the Golf-based crossover than meets the eye.

We're also testing the Ford Ranger, this time one equipped with Ford's 3.0-litre Ecoblue V6 diesel engine, as well as the DS7 and facelifted Mazda 2.

Features

Bentley has launched the Batur as a near-£2 million, 740bhp swansong to its iconic W12 engine. Find out why Matt Prior thinks it deserves the full five stars.

We also pay a visit to a deposit of cars hidden away at Skoda's museum to find out what is so special about this cache of the Czech brand's classics.

The Le Mans 24 Hours always delivers drama, atmosphere, thrills and excitement, but we went over to France to celebrate its 100th anniversary - Piers Ward finds out what made it extra special.

Opinion

Matt Prior tries to predict what Bentley will do next after the Batur, whether it's a Mulliner-edition Bentayga or Flying Spur (Hint: he'd rather the latter).

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley goes back to Le Mans after six years of abstinence. Travelling there in an Alpine A110, he witnessed various parades, saw Alpine's new A424 Beta racer get unveiled and sat down to dinner with the firm's chief designer. Then, heading back to his hotel, he meets the worst driver he has ever known.

Used

Oliver Young takes a look at the second-generation Honda Integra Type R and why, if you're tempted to take the plunge, you shouldn't delay.