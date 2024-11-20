Autocar magazine 20 November: on sale now

In this week’s issue, we take a look at the future of Jaguar as road testing for its new EV begins. Porsche adds the 718 Boxster and Cayman to their line of electric cars and Audi launches a new EV brand in China.

Plus, we drive the Mobilize Duo and look into why high mileage cars are coming back into fashion.

News

Porsche has revealed that its electric Boxster and Cayman models will draw on Formula E know-how and employ a new battery layout to improve handling for the firm's latest sports cars.

Audi launches a new EV brand in China, featuring an interesting decision to ditch the iconic rings.

Road testing for Jaguar’s new GT model has begun bringing with it a bold new look signalling a fresh start for the future of Jags.

Reviews

Skoda has made the move back to petrol only with its updated Octavia vRS which now boasts an impressive 262bhp. Will Rimmel takes it for a drive.

The Mobilize Duo, the new quadricycle that definitely isn’t the Twizy Mk2, (we promise) hits the streets of Rome.

And we also road test the Ford Mustang Dark Horse(5709), and the Omoda 5 (5710).

Features

John Evans finds out what makes a high mileage car a good investment and why you might consider one yourself.

Richard Webber discusses his love for Italian classics and how he found his greatest love, a 1974 Lancia Fulvia.

Top Fuel Drag racing is a ‘superlative-defying spectacle’ and motorsport’s equal-opportunity champion, Colin Goodwin discovers as he speaks with the women who dominate the sport.

Opinion

Steve Cropley talks us through his week, sharing views on the future of EVs, a new quadricycle, the Race of Rememberance and new grants to fund sustainable transport projects.

How do you drive into a parking bay? Matt Prior shares his preference and thoughts on the mainstream media’s views on reverse bay parking.

Used

Want a car with a Lambo connection for £1000? Sam Phillips tells you how you can get your hands on one with the Seat Ibiza.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.