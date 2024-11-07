Audi has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) sub-brand for China, called simply 'AUDI', as part of an expanded joint venture operation with long-time partner Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).

The new brand, which targets younger, tech-oriented Chinese EV buyers, was revealed with the new AUDI E concept, an electric estate that is planned to go into production in 2025 as the first of three new AUDI models, including a saloon and SUV set for introduction in China in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The expansion of the existing joint venture operations between Audi and MG owner SAIC aims to harness the former’s reputation for design and engineering with the latter’s speed-to-market capabilities and local expertise.

Significantly, the first AUDI model was developed in just 18 months - less than half of that of traditional Audi models. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized that the Audi and SAIC partnership provides a foundation for what he described as a “new generation of advanced, intelligent vehicles, which will be exclusive to China.”

"The joint platform allows us to address a promising yet demanding segment with state-of-the-art connected vehicles," he stated.

The AUDI E concept, unlike existing Audi models, forgoes the brand’s traditional four-ring emblem, signalling a fresh direction in both design and branding. At 4870mm in length, 1990mm in width and 1460mm in height, it is slightly longer, wider and taller than the newly introduced Audi A5 Avant, albeit with a longer 2950mm wheelbase that is claimed to provide it with greater interior space and accommodation than its internal combustion engine sibling.

The styling of the new AUDI model combines flamboyant LED light designs with clean and largely unadorned surfacing, to provide the E with a more monolithic appearance than more recent models from the main Audi brand.

Based on the new Advanced Digitalised Platform developed by Audi and SAIC, it features an 800-volt electric architecture and a dual-electric motor drivetrain that delivers a combined 754bhp and up to 590lb ft of torque. With quattro four-wheel drive and torque vectoring capability, AUDI claims a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec.