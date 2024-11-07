BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi launches new EV brand for China with radical estate concept
Audi launches new EV brand for China with radical estate concept

Striking new look, 435-mile range, 745bhp and not a single four-ring badge. Welcome to Audi's Chinese EV brand: AUDI

7 November 2024

Audi has launched a new electric vehicle (EV) sub-brand for China, called simply 'AUDI', as part of an expanded joint venture operation with long-time partner Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).

The new brand, which targets younger, tech-oriented Chinese EV buyers, was revealed with the new AUDI E concept, an electric estate that is planned to go into production in 2025 as the first of three new AUDI models, including a saloon and SUV set for introduction in China in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

The expansion of the existing joint venture operations between Audi and MG owner SAIC aims to harness the former’s reputation for design and engineering with the latter’s speed-to-market capabilities and local expertise.

Significantly, the first AUDI model was developed in just 18 months - less than half of that of traditional Audi models. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized that the Audi and SAIC partnership provides a foundation for what he described as a “new generation of advanced, intelligent vehicles, which will be exclusive to China.”

"The joint platform allows us to address a promising yet demanding segment with state-of-the-art connected vehicles," he stated.

The AUDI E concept, unlike existing Audi models, forgoes the brand’s traditional four-ring emblem, signalling a fresh direction in both design and branding. At 4870mm in length, 1990mm in width and 1460mm in height, it is slightly longer, wider and taller than the newly introduced Audi A5 Avant, albeit with a longer 2950mm wheelbase that is claimed to provide it with greater interior space and accommodation than its internal combustion engine sibling.

The styling of the new AUDI model combines flamboyant LED light designs with clean and largely unadorned surfacing, to provide the E with a more monolithic appearance than more recent models from the main Audi brand.

Based on the new Advanced Digitalised Platform developed by Audi and SAIC, it features an 800-volt electric architecture and a dual-electric motor drivetrain that delivers a combined 754bhp and up to 590lb ft of torque. With quattro four-wheel drive and torque vectoring capability, AUDI claims a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec.

A 100kWh battery also provides the Audi E with a range put at over 435 miles under China’s under CLTC test standards. Details to the charging rate are yet to be revealed, though the first model from the AUDI sub-brand is claimed to offer a 300km replenishment in electric energy stores in 10mins on a high-powered DC charger.

Other features being touted for the upcoming production version of the new estate model are four-wheel steering and air suspension.

Developed collaboratively between engineers and designers at Audi’s Ingolstadt headquarters in Germany and SAIC’s base in Shanghai, new AUDI models are designed to meet the demands of the Chinese market, where the penetration rate of EVs, inlcuding plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and range-extender electric vehicles (REEVs), has now surpassed 50% and continues to grow.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner emphasized that the partnership with SAIC provides a robust foundation for this new generation of advanced, intelligent vehicles, which will be exclusive to China.

"The joint platform allows us to address a promising yet demanding segment with state-of-the-art connected vehicles," he stated. The new AUDI sub-brand represents a more youthful, dynamic image than that of its parent, as reflected in its vibrant purple branding. Inside, the AUDI E boasts a single free-standing curved touch screen digital display and seating for four on individual seats front and rear. Reflecting its luxury positioning, its interior also features a combination of natural fibres and wood trims.

